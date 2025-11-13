OBITUARY: Donald Edward Ames

Donald Edward Ames, born on June 1, 1942, in Gouverneur, New York, passed away peacefully in Franklin, Tennessee, on November 9, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend whose life was characterized by his unwavering dedication to those he cherished.

Donald’s proudest accomplishment was his family—whom he loved “tons and tons.” He shared a fulfilling life with his beloved wife, Jane Ames, with whom he spent an enriching 49 years. Together, they created lasting memories, including joyful family vacations that will forever hold a special place in the hearts of their loved ones.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jane (Longtin) Ames, and by his three sons: Peter (Lynn) Derrigo, Chris (Laura) Derrigo, and Matt (Kathy) Derrigo, who each carry on his legacy of love and integrity. Donald was also a proud grandfather to six grandchildren: Anthony Derrigo, Chelsea (Tyler) Derrigo, Joseph Derrigo, Sofia Derrigo, Andrew Derrigo, and Sara Derrigo. His role as a grandfather brought him immense joy, and he treasured every moment spent with them, sharing laughter and stories.

In addition to his cherished family members, Donald is survived by his sister, Marilyn Alice (Glenn) Culbertson, who shared in both the laughter and love of their family events. He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Ames and mother Grace Mary (Gleeson) Ames, his brother, John Bernard (Mary) Ames; his niece, Melanie Culbertson Heath, and her husband, Harold Heath; and his beloved cat, Bailey, who brought him great comfort and companionship.

Donald began his career as a banker in 1959 and worked with Marine Midland Bank through 1991. He met his beautiful wife, Jane, through a mutual friend while both were working there—the start of a lifelong partnership filled with love, laughter, and shared adventure. After relocating to Tennessee, he completed his career as an accountant with the Marriott International hotel group.

Donald had a deep appreciation for reading and a passion for travel, which he enjoyed immensely with his family. He was known for his love of cats, which reflected his gentle spirit and kindness.

Those who knew him best will remember his incredible, deep optimism—a defining part of who he was. He often said, “It can always be worse,” a simple phrase that became his life’s motto and a reflection of his enduring perspective. That spirit carried him through every season of life, fueling his warmth, generosity, and openness toward others. He was funny and kind, always ready with a gentle word, and he shared his light freely with everyone around him.

A visitation will be held in his honor on November 15, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service starting at 2:00 PM. Both services will take place at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. The burial at Williamson Memorial Gardens will immediately follow. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Donald Edward Ames will be profoundly missed, but his spirit will live on through the memories he created and the love he imparted to those fortunate enough to have known him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Donald’s memory to the Central New York Cat Coalition, a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, fostering, and finding homes for cats in need—honoring Donald’s lifelong love of animals.

Donations may be sent to: Central New York Cat Coalition, PO Box 6182, Syracuse, NY 13217 or made online at CNY Cat Coalition

