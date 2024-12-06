Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Arrested in Virginia for Stealing

Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, was arrested in Virginia, reports The Daily Progress.

The 28-year-old allegedly stole a church van in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kelley was charged with driving without a license, destruction of property with intent, failure to use headlights, and setting in motion a vehicle with intent to commit a crime, per the Albermarle County Police Department.

A GoFundMe was created by Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene after the van was determined to be a loss after it was damaged during the theft.

It states, “On October 27th, our green church van and trailer were stolen from in front of our pastor’s home by Grace Pauline Kelley. Grace is currently in police custody. The van was damaged during the theft and after being inspected by a body shop, the insurance has determined it to be a total loss. The van was only valued at $3,800 and after the body shop fees and deductible we are only left with around $2,200. We are a small church and cannot afford to buy another van in the current market.”

The goal of the GoFundMe is $30,000, and just over $4,800 has been raised so far.

This is the third time Kelley has been arrested this year. Kelley has pending cases in Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama with charges of aggravated assault, trespassing, violation of no-contact, and more.

