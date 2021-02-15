Winter Storm: What to Expect Monday & Tuesday

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Snow Day
photo by Michael Carpenter

After a night of snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday, which left many roads treacherous today, here’s what to expect for the rest of Monday and Tuesday, from the National Weather Service.

The Highlights:

  • More snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected
  • Travel is going to be difficult and scattered power outages are possible.
  • There is a broad range of temperatures and forecast snow amounts across Middle Tennessee. Some won’t see much. Some will see a lot.
  • Temperatures will plummet overnight into the teens and single digits
  • Any melting that occurs during the day will freeze solid overnight.

Forecasted Snow and Ice Totals:

Local Weather Radar Here

Daily Forecast

Monday, Feb 15

  • Freezing rain and sleet before 4pm, then snow.
  • High near 25.
  • North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Chance of precipitation is 100%.
  • Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.
  • Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight:

  • Snow, mainly before 8pm.
  • Low around 11.
  • Wind chill values as low as zero.
  • West northwest wind around 10 mph.
  • Chance of precipitation is 80%.
  • New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday, Feb 16

  • A chance of flurries before noon.
  • Cloudy, with a high near 23.
  • Wind chill values as low as zero.
  • West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night:

  • Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
  • North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Send us your snow and ice pictures at [email protected]

Previous articleOBITUARY: Ruby Proctor Rivers
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here