OBITUARY: Ruby Proctor Rivers

Ruby Proctor Rivers, age 87 passed away February 12, 2021. Ruby was a native of Williamson County, TN and recently moved to Unionville, TN to be with family.

She was a retired secretary for Williamson Memorial Gardens with 30+ years of service. She attended College Grove Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by husband, Dan W. Rivers and grandson, Daniel Rivers.

Survived by: daughter, Sherrie (Kenneth) Armstrong; son, Danny (Jennifer) Rivers; grandchildren, Kate (Will) Davis, Brad Armstrong, Angela (Rob) Norton, Abi (Nick) Rippy and Ali (Ben) Boyce; eleven great grandchildren and three soon to be and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, February 15, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Jim Taylor officiating. Family will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM Monday