List of Roads Impacted by Severe Weather – February 14

As a winter storm pushes into the area, the National Weather Service is reporting that roads are covered with a thin layer of ice across Nashville and other parts of Middle Tennessee and they advise people to not drive this morning unless an emergency.

Williamson County Emergency Management is keeping up with all the roads that are impacted due to the winter storm on their website. We are also sharing their list of impacted roads below.

The site will be updated throughout the severe weather event this evening with updated information on road impacts, facility impacts, and press releases as needed. An additional column has been added to the road impact list to indicate the problem on the roadway. Please note that roadways can reopen and close quickly, so there may be a delay in a roadway being taken off the list once it has been reopened.

Impacted Roads, as of February 14, 11:00 am

Location Problem
 Carters Creek / Southall Rd Ice
Natches Trace/ Pinewood Road Ice
W Main ST / Downs Blvd Ice
Thompsons Station Rd W / Old Thompson St Rd Ice
Davis Hollow Rd / Peach Hollow Rd Ice
Owen Hill Rd / Arno Allisona Ice
Buckner Rd / Buckner Ln Ice
Dr Robinson / Town Center Ice
 Main St Ice
Sneed Road Ice
Del Rio Ice
Nolensville Rd Ice
Hwy 100/ Old Franklin Road Ice
Liberty Pike Ice
Manley Road / Beachcreek Road Ice
Spicer Ct Ice
Old Hillsboro Rd Ice
Lewisburg Pike Ice
 Horton Hwy Ice
Kidd Rd Ice
Hunting Camp Rd Ice
Campbell Station Rd Ice

You can find Williamson County Emergency Management on Twitter – @WCTNEMA or on Facebook.

Facility and Park Closures

The Williamson County Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closing early today, at 3 PM, due to inclement weather. Centers are closed on Monday the 15th for Presidents Day. They will re-evaluate opening on Tuesday the 16th depending upon weather conditions at that time.

Before You Head Out

