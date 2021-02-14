List of Roads Impacted by Severe Weather – February 14

As a winter storm pushes into the area, the National Weather Service is reporting that roads are covered with a thin layer of ice across Nashville and other parts of Middle Tennessee and they advise people to not drive this morning unless an emergency.
Williamson County Emergency Management is keeping up with all the roads that are impacted due to the winter storm on their website. We are also sharing their list of impacted roads below.
The site will be updated throughout the severe weather event this evening with updated information on road impacts, facility impacts, and press releases as needed. An additional column has been added to the road impact list to indicate the problem on the roadway. Please note that roadways can reopen and close quickly, so there may be a delay in a roadway being taken off the list once it has been reopened.
Impacted Roads, as of February 14, 11:00 am
|Location
|Problem
|Carters Creek / Southall Rd
|Ice
|Natches Trace/ Pinewood Road
|Ice
|W Main ST / Downs Blvd
|Ice
|Thompsons Station Rd W / Old Thompson St Rd
|Ice
|Davis Hollow Rd / Peach Hollow Rd
|Ice
|Owen Hill Rd / Arno Allisona
|Ice
|Buckner Rd / Buckner Ln
|Ice
|Dr Robinson / Town Center
|Ice
|Main St
|Ice
|Sneed Road
|Ice
|Del Rio
|Ice
|Nolensville Rd
|Ice
|Hwy 100/ Old Franklin Road
|Ice
|Liberty Pike
|Ice
|Manley Road / Beachcreek Road
|Ice
|Spicer Ct
|Ice
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Ice
|Lewisburg Pike
|Ice
|Horton Hwy
|Ice
|Kidd Rd
|Ice
|Hunting Camp Rd
|Ice
|Campbell Station Rd
|Ice
You can find Williamson County Emergency Management on Twitter – @WCTNEMA or on Facebook.
Facility and Park Closures
The Williamson County Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closing early today, at 3 PM, due to inclement weather. Centers are closed on Monday the 15th for Presidents Day. They will re-evaluate opening on Tuesday the 16th depending upon weather conditions at that time.
Before You Head Out
- Check our Traffic Page for traffic conditions in your area
- Check our Weather Page to see a live radar.