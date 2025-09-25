Win Free Burritos for a Year at Surcheros Murfreesboro Grand Opening

Surcheros®, a community favorite known for bold flavors and Southern hospitality, is opening its second Tennessee location in Murfreesboro. The new Surcheros, located at 2222 Medical Center Parkway, Suite A, will host a grand opening celebration on Monday, October 6, 2025, starting at 10:30 am. To celebrate the opening, Surcheros is giving away free burritos for a year* to the first 100 guests that make a purchase and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our second location in Tennessee and bring Surcheros to the Murfreesboro community,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “Our menu is all about providing fresh, made-to-order meals that are both delicious and convenient, and we know that will resonate with folks here. We can’t wait to share our unique flavors and become a local favorite.”

The new location features all the fan favorites including freshly-made tacos, bowls, grilled burritos, and quesadillas with a choice of premium meats or vegetables. The menu also includes a selection of more than 25 toppings and a variety of signature sauces. Kids can enjoy the Lil’ Ones menu, and guests can also order salads, burrito bowls, and more.

The Murfreesboro restaurant is 2,422 sq. ft. and includes both indoor seating and an outdoor patio. Guests can dine in, order for quick pickup, or utilize third-party delivery services through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. Surcheros Murfreesboro also offers catering services for groups of 10 or more, perfect for team lunches, family gatherings, or any special occasion. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 am – 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am – 10 pm.

“We are very optimistic about our growth in Tennessee,” added Christian. “The Murfreesboro opening is a significant step forward, and we’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in the state and beyond.”

Guests can take advantage of special offers during the Murfreesboro grand opening by downloading the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.

For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow us on social media at @Surcheros.

Offer valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt through the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.

About Surcheros®

Surcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.

Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.

In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion.

Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email