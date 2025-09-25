What’s New on Prime Video in October 2025

Michael Carpenter
October 2025 brings an exciting lineup to Prime Video with action thrillers, romantic comedies, documentaries, and a massive collection of classic films. Here’s everything coming to the streaming platform this month.

October 1

  • Play Dirty
  • 1984 (1985)
  • 17 Again (2009)
  • A Shot in the Dark (1965)
  • A View to a Kill (1985)
  • A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
  • Accepted (2006)
  • Argo (2012)
  • Argo: Extended Edition (2012)
  • Bad Words (2014)
  • Basic Instinct 2 (2006)
  • Beauty Shop (2005)
  • Being John Malkovich (1999)
  • Blazing Saddles (1974)
  • Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
  • Braveheart (1995)
  • Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
  • Bruce Almighty (2003)
  • Bull Durham (1988)
  • Candyman (1992)
  • Casino Royale (2006)
  • Cat People (1982)
  • Crank (2006)
  • Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)
  • Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)
  • Curious George (2006)
  • Dead Man Walking (1996)
  • Death at a Funeral (2007)
  • Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
  • Die Another Day (2002)
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
  • Dr. No (1963)
  • Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • Dracula (1931)
  • Easy A (2010)
  • End of Days (1999)
  • Erin Brockovich (2000)
  • For Love of the Game (1999)
  • For Your Eyes Only (1981)
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
  • Frankenstein (1931)
  • From Russia with Love (1964)
  • Ghost Story (1981)
  • GoldenEye (1995)
  • Goldfinger (1965)
  • Hair (1979)
  • Hang ‘Em High (1968)
  • Holmes and Watson (2018)
  • Hotel Rwanda (2005)
  • House of Gucci (2021)
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
  • It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002)
  • Jeepers Creepers (2001)
  • Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
  • Judy (2019)
  • Knight and Day (2010)
  • Legends of the Fall (1995)
  • Licence to Kill (1989)
  • Live and Let Die (1973)
  • Lucy (2014)
  • Max (2015)
  • Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
  • Moonraker (1979)
  • Moonstruck (1988)
  • No Time to Die (2021)
  • Octopussy (1983)
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
  • Overboard (1987)
  • Pixels (2015)
  • Quantum of Solace (2008)
  • Quigley Down Under (1990)
  • Return to Me (2000)
  • Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
  • Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
  • Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure (2013)
  • Skyfall (2012)
  • Soul Plane (2004)
  • Southpaw (2015)
  • Spartacus (1960)
  • Spectre (2015)
  • Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)
  • The Big Country (1958)
  • The Boy (2016)
  • The Breakfast Club (1985)
  • The Change-Up (2011)
  • The Commuter (2018)
  • The Family Man (2000)
  • The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
  • The Invisible Man (1933)
  • The Living Daylights (1987)
  • The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
  • The Pink Panther (1964)
  • The Pink Panther (2006)
  • The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
  • The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
  • The Shack (2017)
  • The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
  • The Terminator (1984)
  • The World Is Not Enough (2000)
  • Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • Thunderball (1965)
  • Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
  • Tremors (1990)
  • Us (2019)
  • Vacation Friends (2021)
  • Vacation Friends 2 (2023)
  • Waterworld (1995)
  • West Side Story (1961)
  • You Only Live Twice (1967)

October 5

  • The Boogeyman (2023)

October 8

  • Maintenance Required

October 9

  • Saquon

October 10

  • John Candy: I Like Me
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

October 16

  • Culpa Nuestra
  • Dracula Untold (2014)

October 17

  • The Chosen Adventures

October 18

  • Companion (2025)

October 22

  • Harlan Coben’s Lazarus

October 23

  • Allen Iv3rson
  • Host (2025)

October 24

  • Migration (2023)
  • The Beast Within (1982)

October 27

  • The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

October 29

  • Hazbin Hotel
  • Hedda

October 31

  • Dime tu nombre
  • Tremembé
  • The Woman in the Yard

