What’s New on Prime Video in October 2025

October 2025 brings an exciting lineup to Prime Video with action thrillers, romantic comedies, documentaries, and a massive collection of classic films. Here’s everything coming to the streaming platform this month.
October 1
- Play Dirty
- 1984 (1985)
- 17 Again (2009)
- A Shot in the Dark (1965)
- A View to a Kill (1985)
- A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
- Accepted (2006)
- Argo (2012)
- Argo: Extended Edition (2012)
- Bad Words (2014)
- Basic Instinct 2 (2006)
- Beauty Shop (2005)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Blazing Saddles (1974)
- Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
- Braveheart (1995)
- Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
- Bruce Almighty (2003)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- Candyman (1992)
- Casino Royale (2006)
- Cat People (1982)
- Crank (2006)
- Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)
- Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)
- Curious George (2006)
- Dead Man Walking (1996)
- Death at a Funeral (2007)
- Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
- Die Another Day (2002)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Dr. No (1963)
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- Dracula (1931)
- Easy A (2010)
- End of Days (1999)
- Erin Brockovich (2000)
- For Love of the Game (1999)
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- Frankenstein (1931)
- From Russia with Love (1964)
- Ghost Story (1981)
- GoldenEye (1995)
- Goldfinger (1965)
- Hair (1979)
- Hang ‘Em High (1968)
- Holmes and Watson (2018)
- Hotel Rwanda (2005)
- House of Gucci (2021)
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
- It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002)
- Jeepers Creepers (2001)
- Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
- Judy (2019)
- Knight and Day (2010)
- Legends of the Fall (1995)
- Licence to Kill (1989)
- Live and Let Die (1973)
- Lucy (2014)
- Max (2015)
- Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
- Moonraker (1979)
- Moonstruck (1988)
- No Time to Die (2021)
- Octopussy (1983)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
- Overboard (1987)
- Pixels (2015)
- Quantum of Solace (2008)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- Return to Me (2000)
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure (2013)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Southpaw (2015)
- Spartacus (1960)
- Spectre (2015)
- Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)
- The Big Country (1958)
- The Boy (2016)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- The Change-Up (2011)
- The Commuter (2018)
- The Family Man (2000)
- The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
- The Invisible Man (1933)
- The Living Daylights (1987)
- The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
- The Pink Panther (1964)
- The Pink Panther (2006)
- The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
- The Shack (2017)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- The Terminator (1984)
- The World Is Not Enough (2000)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Thunderball (1965)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
- Tremors (1990)
- Us (2019)
- Vacation Friends (2021)
- Vacation Friends 2 (2023)
- Waterworld (1995)
- West Side Story (1961)
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
October 5
- The Boogeyman (2023)
October 8
- Maintenance Required
October 9
- Saquon
October 10
- John Candy: I Like Me
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
October 16
- Culpa Nuestra
- Dracula Untold (2014)
October 17
- The Chosen Adventures
October 18
- Companion (2025)
October 22
- Harlan Coben’s Lazarus
October 23
- Allen Iv3rson
- Host (2025)
October 24
- Migration (2023)
- The Beast Within (1982)
October 27
- The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
October 29
- Hazbin Hotel
- Hedda
October 31
- Dime tu nombre
- Tremembé
- The Woman in the Yard
