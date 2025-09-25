Complete Netflix October 2025 Release Schedule

October 2025 delivers an incredible variety of content across every genre. From major franchise returns and live sports events to Halloween-perfect horror and international originals, Netflix has something for every subscriber this month.

Coming Soon

Physical: Asia

October 1

Love Is Blind: Season 9

RIV4LRIES

About My Father

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blue Crush

The Book Club Murders

Casper

The Christmas Contract

Coach Carter

Coming to America

Daddy Day Care

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Dracula

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Elysium

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Friends with Benefits

The Goonies

Hacksaw Ridge

Halo: Seasons 1-2

The Hurt Locker

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Law Abiding Citizen

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Molly’s Game

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

NCIS: Seasons 18-19

Pineapple Express

Point Break

Red Dragon

Scarface

Sinister 2

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Slender Man

The Strangers

Taxi Driver

Training Day

The Way Home: Seasons 1-2

When a Stranger Calls

The Wrath of Becky

October 2

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Dudes

The Game: You Never Play Alone

The Martian

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World

October 3

Genie, Make a Wish

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

The New Force

Old Dog, New Tricks

Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat

Steve

October 4

Angel Has Fallen

Night of the Living Dead

Ranma1/2: Season 2

October 5

Despicable Me 3

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

October 6

Dr. Seuss’s Horton!

October 7

Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

True Haunting

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

October 8

Caramelo

Is It Cake? Halloween

Néro the Assassin

October 9

Boots

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Maze Runner: Death Cure

The Resurrected

Victoria Beckham

October 10

Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata

My Father, the BTK Killer

Old Money

Swim to Me

The Woman in Cabin 10

October 11

Typhoon Family

October 14

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

October 15

Held Hostage in My House

Inside Furioza

No One Saw Us Leave

Six Kings Slam 2025

Taken in Plain Sight

October 16

The A Team

Confessions of a Shopaholic

The Diplomat: Season 3

Romantics Anonymous

Starting 5: Season 2

The Time That Remains

October 17

27 Nights

Good News

The Perfect Neighbor

She Walks in Darkness

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Turn of the Tide: Season 2

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe

The Twits

October 18

Don’t Say a Word

October 21

Michelle Wolf: The Well

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2

Who Killed the Montreal Expos?

October 22

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia

The Monster of Florence

October 23

The Elixir

Nobody Wants This: Season 2

October 24

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE

Parish: Season 1

October 25

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

October 27

The Asset

Dark Winds: Season 3

Sliding Doors

October 28

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story

Mo Amer: Wild World

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle

October 29

Ballad of a Small Player

NOS4A2: Seasons 1-2

Rulers of Fortune

Selling Sunset: Season 9

October 30

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers

Amsterdam Empire

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will

Son of a Donkey

The Witcher: Season 4

October 31

Bad Influencer

Breathless: Season 2

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4

