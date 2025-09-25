Complete Netflix October 2025 Release Schedule

October 2025 delivers an incredible variety of content across every genre. From major franchise returns and live sports events to Halloween-perfect horror and international originals, Netflix has something for every subscriber this month.
Coming Soon
- Physical: Asia
October 1
- Love Is Blind: Season 9
- RIV4LRIES
- About My Father
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Blue Crush
- The Book Club Murders
- Casper
- The Christmas Contract
- Coach Carter
- Coming to America
- Daddy Day Care
- Death Becomes Her
- Dirty Dancing
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Dracula
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Elysium
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Friends with Benefits
- The Goonies
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Halo: Seasons 1-2
- The Hurt Locker
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Law Abiding Citizen
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Mask
- Meet Joe Black
- Molly’s Game
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- NCIS: Seasons 18-19
- Pineapple Express
- Point Break
- Red Dragon
- Scarface
- Sinister 2
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Slender Man
- The Strangers
- Taxi Driver
- Training Day
- The Way Home: Seasons 1-2
- When a Stranger Calls
- The Wrath of Becky
October 2
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Dudes
- The Game: You Never Play Alone
- The Martian
- Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World
October 3
- Genie, Make a Wish
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- The New Force
- Old Dog, New Tricks
- Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat
- Steve
October 4
- Angel Has Fallen
- Night of the Living Dead
- Ranma1/2: Season 2
October 5
- Despicable Me 3
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Ip Man 3
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
October 6
- Dr. Seuss’s Horton!
October 7
- Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering
- Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
- True Haunting
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
October 8
- Caramelo
- Is It Cake? Halloween
- Néro the Assassin
October 9
- Boots
- The Maze Runner
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
- Maze Runner: Death Cure
- The Resurrected
- Victoria Beckham
October 10
- Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata
- My Father, the BTK Killer
- Old Money
- Swim to Me
- The Woman in Cabin 10
October 11
- Typhoon Family
October 14
- Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
October 15
- Held Hostage in My House
- Inside Furioza
- No One Saw Us Leave
- Six Kings Slam 2025
- Taken in Plain Sight
October 16
- The A Team
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- The Diplomat: Season 3
- Romantics Anonymous
- Starting 5: Season 2
- The Time That Remains
October 17
- 27 Nights
- Good News
- The Perfect Neighbor
- She Walks in Darkness
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Turn of the Tide: Season 2
- Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe
- The Twits
October 18
- Don’t Say a Word
October 21
- Michelle Wolf: The Well
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2
- Who Killed the Montreal Expos?
October 22
- Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia
- The Monster of Florence
October 23
- The Elixir
- Nobody Wants This: Season 2
October 24
- A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE
- Parish: Season 1
October 25
- The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
October 27
- The Asset
- Dark Winds: Season 3
- Sliding Doors
October 28
- Babo: The Haftbefehl Story
- Mo Amer: Wild World
- Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle
October 29
- Ballad of a Small Player
- NOS4A2: Seasons 1-2
- Rulers of Fortune
- Selling Sunset: Season 9
October 30
- Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers
- Amsterdam Empire
- Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will
- Son of a Donkey
- The Witcher: Season 4
October 31
- Bad Influencer
- Breathless: Season 2
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4
