Complete Netflix October 2025 Release Schedule

Michael Carpenter
October 2025 delivers an incredible variety of content across every genre. From major franchise returns and live sports events to Halloween-perfect horror and international originals, Netflix has something for every subscriber this month.

Coming Soon

  • Physical: Asia

October 1

  • Love Is Blind: Season 9
  • RIV4LRIES
  • About My Father
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Beverly Hills Cop
  • Beverly Hills Cop II
  • Beverly Hills Cop III
  • Blue Crush
  • The Book Club Murders
  • Casper
  • The Christmas Contract
  • Coach Carter
  • Coming to America
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Death Becomes Her
  • Dirty Dancing
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
  • Dracula
  • Eddie Murphy: Raw
  • Elysium
  • Fifty Shades Darker
  • Fifty Shades Freed
  • Fifty Shades of Grey
  • Friends with Benefits
  • The Goonies
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Halo: Seasons 1-2
  • The Hurt Locker
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Law Abiding Citizen
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • The Mask
  • Meet Joe Black
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • NCIS: Seasons 18-19
  • Pineapple Express
  • Point Break
  • Red Dragon
  • Scarface
  • Sinister 2
  • Sister Act
  • Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
  • Slender Man
  • The Strangers
  • Taxi Driver
  • Training Day
  • The Way Home: Seasons 1-2
  • When a Stranger Calls
  • The Wrath of Becky

October 2

  • Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
  • Dudes
  • The Game: You Never Play Alone
  • The Martian
  • Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World

October 3

  • Genie, Make a Wish
  • Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • The New Force
  • Old Dog, New Tricks
  • Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat
  • Steve

October 4

  • Angel Has Fallen
  • Night of the Living Dead
  • Ranma1/2: Season 2

October 5

  • Despicable Me 3
  • Ip Man
  • Ip Man 2
  • Ip Man 3
  • Ip Man 4: The Finale

October 6

  • Dr. Seuss’s Horton!

October 7

  • Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering
  • Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
  • True Haunting
  • We Have Always Lived in the Castle

October 8

  • Caramelo
  • Is It Cake? Halloween
  • Néro the Assassin

October 9

  • Boots
  • The Maze Runner
  • Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
  • Maze Runner: Death Cure
  • The Resurrected
  • Victoria Beckham

October 10

  • Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata
  • My Father, the BTK Killer
  • Old Money
  • Swim to Me
  • The Woman in Cabin 10

October 11

  • Typhoon Family

October 14

  • Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

October 15

  • Held Hostage in My House
  • Inside Furioza
  • No One Saw Us Leave
  • Six Kings Slam 2025
  • Taken in Plain Sight

October 16

  • The A Team
  • Confessions of a Shopaholic
  • The Diplomat: Season 3
  • Romantics Anonymous
  • Starting 5: Season 2
  • The Time That Remains

October 17

  • 27 Nights
  • Good News
  • The Perfect Neighbor
  • She Walks in Darkness
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • Turn of the Tide: Season 2
  • Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe
  • The Twits

October 18

  • Don’t Say a Word

October 21

  • Michelle Wolf: The Well
  • The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2
  • Who Killed the Montreal Expos?

October 22

  • Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia
  • The Monster of Florence

October 23

  • The Elixir
  • Nobody Wants This: Season 2

October 24

  • A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE
  • Parish: Season 1

October 25

  • The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

October 27

  • The Asset
  • Dark Winds: Season 3
  • Sliding Doors

October 28

  • Babo: The Haftbefehl Story
  • Mo Amer: Wild World
  • Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle

October 29

  • Ballad of a Small Player
  • NOS4A2: Seasons 1-2
  • Rulers of Fortune
  • Selling Sunset: Season 9

October 30

  • Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers
  • Amsterdam Empire
  • Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will
  • Son of a Donkey
  • The Witcher: Season 4

October 31

  • Bad Influencer
  • Breathless: Season 2
  • Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4

