Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Wine Down Main Street
Saturday, November 1, 7 pm
Main Street, Franklin
It’s the annual Wine Down Main Street event on Saturday. Visit businesses on Main Street while sampling wine and food from local vendors.
Find tickets here.
2Family Day at Harlinsdale Farm
Saturday, November 1, 10 am – 2 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Come to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day on November 1st. Family Day is a free festival open to the public with a performance by Gary Sinise & Lt Dan Band.
3Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods
Friday-Saturday, October 31-November 1
2311 Joe Brown Road, Spring Hill
They’re baaaaack! Three attractions, a zombie maze and more. Tickets are $35 for all three attractions. Group rates are available. Find more information here.
4Owl Day at Owl’s Hill Sanctuary
Saturday, November 1, 10 am – 1 pm
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood
A celebration of all things owl at Owl’s Hill Sanctuary! Meet our non-releasable program owls and enjoy entertaining and informative talks on each species. Make an owl craft, dissect owl pellets, go for a scavenger hunt and more! Fun for all ages!
Find tickets here.
5Adventure Science Center Birthday Bash
Friday, October 31, 9 am – 3 pm
Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville
This October 31, Adventure Science Center celebrates eight decades of wonder, curiosity, and fun! Join us for a spook-tacular birthday bash packed with hands-on activities inspired by 1945—the year we first opened our doors. Costumes encouraged (no masks or weapons, please).
Find more information here.
