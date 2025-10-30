Primark Opens October 30 at CoolSprings Galleria

Clothing retailer Primark will open its first location in Middle Tennessee on Thursday, October 30th. A grand opening event begins at 11 am.
To celebrate the grand opening, Primark will host a weekend of fun for the whole family starting Thursday, October 30. Shoppers can enjoy live music from a local DJ, exciting giveaways, and delicious local treats.
On Saturday, November 1, the beloved character Bluey from the hit kids’ TV show will make a special appearance at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., ready to greet fans and pose for photos. Guests can explore Primark’s playful Bluey collection, filled with cheerful apparel and must-have merchandise inspired by the show.
Primark is located at the CoolSprings Galleria (1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin) on the lower level next to Belk.
