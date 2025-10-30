Primark Opens October 30 at CoolSprings Galleria

Clothing retailer Primark will open its first location in Middle Tennessee on Thursday, October 30th. A grand opening event begins at 11 am.

To celebrate the grand opening, Primark will host a weekend of fun for the whole family starting Thursday, October 30. Shoppers can enjoy live music from a local DJ, exciting giveaways, and delicious local treats.

On Saturday, November 1, the beloved character Bluey from the hit kids’ TV show will make a special appearance at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., ready to greet fans and pose for photos. Guests can explore Primark’s playful Bluey collection, filled with cheerful apparel and must-have merchandise inspired by the show.

Primark is located at the CoolSprings Galleria (1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin) on the lower level next to Belk.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email