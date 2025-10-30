Primark Opens October 30 at CoolSprings Galleria

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Clothing retailer Primark will open its first location in Middle Tennessee on Thursday, October 30th. A grand opening event begins at 11 am.

To celebrate the grand opening, Primark will host a weekend of fun for the whole family starting Thursday, October 30. Shoppers can enjoy live music from a local DJ, exciting giveaways, and delicious local treats.

On Saturday, November 1, the beloved character Bluey from the hit kids’ TV show will make a special appearance at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., ready to greet fans and pose for photos. Guests can explore Primark’s playful Bluey collection, filled with cheerful apparel and must-have merchandise inspired by the show.

Primark is located at the CoolSprings Galleria (1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin) on the lower level next to Belk.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
