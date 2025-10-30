Eight WCS Theater Productions Open Soon

Several WCS middle and high school theater departments are preparing to open their fall shows next week.

Brentwood Middle

Brentwood Middle’s performance of Descendants: The Musical opens Thursday, November 6.

This fun and entertaining show is about the children of Disney villains who’ve been sent to Auradon Prep to either continue on the legacy of their wicked parents or embrace a life of goodness.

Tickets cost $14.18 for adults and $10.02 for students and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Brentwood Middle is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Thursday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

Legacy Middle

Legacy Middle’s theater department will bring The Many Disguises of Robin Hood to Henpeck Lane.

Robin Hood and his merry crew outwit greedy royals and corrupt officials in a comedic adventure through Sherwood Forest.

Tickets cost $12.10 and may be purchased online . The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Legacy Middle is located at 2380 Henpeck Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, November 6 at 6 p.m.

Friday, November 7 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 6 p.m.

Spring Station Middle

Spring Station Middle is performing Broadway Lullaby for its community November 7-9.

Set in a 1927 orphanage, Broadway Lullaby follows a group of spirited girls who defy con artists and create a magical show that changes their lives.

Tickets cost $10.96 and may be purchased online . The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill.

Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 9 at 2 p.m.

Woodland Middle

Get ready to go mad because Woodland Middle is opening its show, It’s a Madhouse!

When best-selling mystery author Byron Pembroke dies, his dysfunctional family and a chaotic mix of storm-struck strangers race through his mansion to find a hidden treasure he left behind, sparking a wild and hilarious hunt filled with greed, ghosts and mayhem.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $12.62 for adults. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Woodland Middle is located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway in Brentwood.

Thursday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

Fairview High

What happens when a dinner party turns into total chaos? Find out as Fairview High opens Neil Simon’s Rumors November 6–8.

A dinner party spirals into chaos when the host is found unconscious and the guests scramble to cover up the truth.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $12.10 for adults. This production is rated PG-13. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Boulevard in Fairview.

Thursday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

Franklin High

What if the job that gave you purpose was also poisoning you? Franklin High brings the gripping true story Radium Girls to the stage November 6–8.

Radium Girls is a powerful drama based on the true story of factory workers who fought for justice after being poisoned by the radium they handled, exposing corporate greed and sparking change.

Tickets may be purchased online for $10. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Thursday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

Nolensville High

Nolensville High brings Louisa May Alcott’s beloved classic Little Women to life November 6–8.

The play follows the March sisters as they navigate love, loss and growing up during the Civil War.

Tickets may be purchased online with reserved seating available for $17.82 and general admission for $12.62. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

Thursday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

Page High

Page High presents Thornton Wilder’s Our Town November 6–8.

Our Town is a poignant and timeless story that celebrates everyday moments and the beauty of human connection.

Tickets may be purchased online with premium seating available for $20.42 and general admission for $15.22. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Page High is located at 6281 Arno Road in Franklin.

Thursday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email