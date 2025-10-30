Centennial High Holiday Craft Show Returns November 22–23

Centennial High’s long-running Holiday Craft Show is back and bigger than ever.

This year’s event will take place November 22-23 and include more vendors than ever before. From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, shoppers will see more than 200 vendors from across the country offering a wide variety of handmade goods, seasonal items and unique gifts.

In addition to the incredible vendor lineup, Centennial High student groups will be selling food, assisting with parking and hosting fun “reindeer games” for kids while families shop.

The cost is $7 per person and may be purchased online. VIP tickets are available for $20 and include an extra hour of shopping from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 22.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin. All proceeds are used by the CHS PTSO to provide educational enhancements to the school.

