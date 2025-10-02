Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Lucky Ladd Farms – Pumpkin Patch
Saturday-Sunday, October 2-4, 10 am – 5 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Voted middle Tennessee’s “BEST – Fall Festival” in 2024, and named as the “#1 Pumpkin Patch” in the state, by the Travel Channel, Lucky Ladd’s Pumpkin Festival is the must-attend event of the season. Stay the day, explore acres of wholesome family entertainment, get lost in the corn maze, bite into a juicy caramel apple or graze on homemade kettle corn
Find tickets here.
2Vintage at the Factory
Saturday, October 4, 10 am – 5 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
There will be 40 vendors selling vintage and handmade clothing and jewelry- everything from antique clothing to Y2K! Also, permanent jewelry will be back by popular demand! We will have men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing so bring the whole gang! Entry is $5.
3Morning Glory Orchard
Saturday, October 4, 10:30 am
Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Learn to use Morning Glory’s award-winning hard cider to make both new and traditional cocktails. Each month is a new menu of fun and exciting food and drink pairings
Register here.
4Music in the Meadow at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, October 4, 5 pm – 7:30 pm
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Music in the Meadow is a one-of-a-kind concert series to raise vital operating funds for Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. This intimate concert event is a wonderful evening held under the stars and among the rolling hills of Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. Guests bring their own picnic dinner, chairs and coolers and enjoy a great night of music.
Find tickets here.
5Brantley Gilbert at FirstBank Amphitheater
Friday, October 3, 8 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Brantley Gilberts brings the Tattoos Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater this weekend. Special guests will be Travis Denning, and Austin Snell.
Find tickets here.
