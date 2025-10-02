Your Local Guide to Fall Favorites in Middle Tennessee — Fall 2025

Fall in Middle Tennessee is one of people’s favorite seasons—cool mornings, crisp air, and weekend calendars full of activities for the whole family. Whether you’re planning festive outings with little ones or looking for a cozy way to unwind, here’s your updated list of fall favorites across the area.

1. Cheekwood Harvest Festival

Sept. 13 – Oct. 30, 2025 | Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Cheekwood in the fall is pure magic. With pumpkin houses, a stunning gourd-filled Pumpkin Village, and the always-popular “P’mumkin” topiary, there’s something whimsical around every corner. Don’t miss the Scarecrow Trail or their Harvest Nights series—featuring a beer garden, salsa dancing, and even nighttime pumpkin carving.

View the full event lineup

2. Honeysuckle Hill Nights

Sept. 27 – Oct. 31, 2025 | Springfield, TN

When the sun goes down, Honeysuckle Hill lights up. From their Pumpkin Express Light Show to the glowing corn maze, fireworks, and bonfires, it’s an unforgettable evening experience for all ages. Zip lines, hayrides, and delicious fall treats make it the perfect family-friendly destination.

Explore Honeysuckle Hill Nights

3. Baseball World Series Watch Parties & Celebrations

Late October 2025 | Across Middle Tennessee

Even if you’re not heading to the ballpark, there’s no shortage of excitement around the World Series here in Tennessee. Local restaurants and sports bars in Brentwood, Franklin, and Nashville host festive watch parties with game-day specials and family-friendly atmospheres. Whether you’re cheering on your team at home or grabbing a seat on a patio, it’s a great excuse to gather with friends and enjoy the season.

4. Classic Fall Favorites

Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes: Don’t miss Lyon Family Farm, Lucky Ladd Farms, and Gentry Farm for some of the best fall fun.

Scenic Drives: Explore the winding backroads of Leipers Fork, Natchez Trace, or even a weekend up to Monteagle for full foliage views.

Weekend Getaways: Whether you’re booking a cozy Airbnb or treating yourself to a bed and breakfast, fall is the perfect season to unwind and recharge.

Fall in Middle Tennessee brings so much joy—from pumpkin-scented mornings to football-filled weekends. If you’re out exploring and spot a neighborhood you’d love to call home, I’m always just a message away.

Fall Favorites + Football: Game Day Spirit in the Air

Football Season Spotlight: Fall wouldn’t be the same without football, and we’re cheering on our home teams this season! Here’s a quick look at the first few matchups to add to your calendar:

Tennessee Titans (NFL)

The season kicks off Sunday, September 7, with the Titans facing the Denver Broncos in Denver at 3:05 p.m. CDT—broadcast on FOX. Week 2 brings them home to Nashville to take on the LA Rams at noon, followed by the Colts (Sept. 21) and Texans (Sept. 28) in a strong early stretch.

Vanderbilt Commodores (College Football)

Hockey starts bright and early Saturday, August 30, when the ‘Dores host Charleston Southern at FirstBank Stadium. They’ll then travel to Virginia Tech (Sept. 6) and South Carolina (Sept. 13), before returning home for games against Georgia State (Sept. 20) and Utah State (Sept. 27) to round out their opening month.

Tennessee Volunteers (College Football)

The Vols open the season with a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, hosting Syracuse. Their first two home matchups are against ETSU and powerhouse Georgia, followed later in the fall by UAB. With the 2025 football schedule now revealed, fans can start planning their Rocky Top weekends early.

Whether it’s tailgating in Brentwood or catching the game at home, these matchups bring us together. Go team!

Football Season Update — October & November Favorites

Hi everyone, Susan here! Fall isn’t complete without football, and I know the excitement is building around the season. Here are the key October and November matchups that are creating buzz across Middle Tennessee—perfect for tailgates, watch parties, or catching the games at home.

Tennessee Titans (NFL)

Sun, Oct 5 – at Arizona Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. CDT (CBS)

Sun, Oct 12 – at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m. CDT (FOX)

Sun, Oct 19 – vs New England Patriots, 12:00 p.m. CDT (CBS)

Sun, Oct 26 – at Indianapolis Colts, 3:25 p.m. CDT (CBS)

Sun, Nov 2 – vs Los Angeles Chargers, 12:00 p.m. CST (CBS)

Sun, Nov 16 – vs Houston Texans, 12:00 p.m. CST (FOX)

Sun, Nov 23 – vs Seattle Seahawks, 12:00 p.m. CST (FOX)

Sun, Nov 30 – vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. CST (CBS)

Vanderbilt Commodores (SEC)

Sat, Oct 4 – at Alabama (Tuscaloosa)

Sat, Oct 18 – vs LSU (FirstBank Stadium)

Sat, Oct 25 – vs Missouri (FirstBank Stadium)

Sat, Nov 1 – at Texas

Sat, Nov 8 – vs Auburn

Sat, Nov 22 – vs Kentucky

Sat, Nov 29 – at Tennessee (Neyland Stadium)

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Sat, Oct 11 – vs Arkansas (first time in Knoxville since 2015)

Sat, Oct 18 – at Alabama (Third Saturday in October rivalry)

Sat, Oct 25 – at Kentucky

