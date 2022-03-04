Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. The Downtown Dribble

Saturday, Mar. 5, noon- 3 pm

Bridgestone Arena Plaza, 5th and Broadway, Nashville

The Downtown Dribble presented by the Nashville Sports Council is a FREE event for children ages 5-14 years old.

Participants will dribble a short route around Bridgestone Arena in celebration of the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Participants will receive a FREE basketball, a FREE event t-shirt at registration, and 1 Free Ticket to the Saturday Session Games.

Registration begins at 12:00 pm CST outside of Bridgestone Arena, on the plaza. The Downtown Dribble will start at 2:00 pm.

Find more information here.