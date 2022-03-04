Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1. The Downtown Dribble

Downtown Dribble
photo by Eventbrite

 

Saturday, Mar. 5, noon- 3 pm
Bridgestone Arena Plaza, 5th and Broadway, Nashville

The Downtown Dribble presented by the Nashville Sports Council is a FREE event for children ages 5-14 years old.

Participants will dribble a short route around Bridgestone Arena in celebration of the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Participants will receive a FREE basketball, a FREE event t-shirt at registration, and 1 Free Ticket to the Saturday Session Games.

Registration begins at 12:00 pm CST outside of Bridgestone Arena, on the plaza.  The Downtown Dribble will start at 2:00 pm.

Find more information here.  

 

2. Lotz House Women’s Tour

Lotz House
photo from Lotz House

Saturday, March 5, 5:30 pm
Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

The Women’s History Tour will be held Saturday, March 5 and March 26 at 5:30 p.m. each evening.

Lotz House staff member Kelly Kautzman will guide the one-hour tour which will explore what civilian life was like for women in the 1860s as well as the compelling experiences that molded Matilda Lotz as a young girl growing up during the Battle of Franklin.

Reservations are required by calling 615-790-7170.

 

3. Storytime with Firefighter Lipscomb

City of Brentwood Fire Dept
photo from City of Brentwood

Saturday, Mar. 5, 11 am
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Children of all ages are invited to join Firefighter Lipscomb from the Brentwood Fire Department and see the firetruck! Walk-ins are welcome!

 

4. Jamie O’Neal at Homestead Hall

Jamie O'Neal
photo from Homestead Hall

Saturday, Mar. 5, 7 pm

4544 Highway 431, Columbia

Jamie O’Neal will be performing at Rory Feek’s Homestead Hall this weekend. O’Neal is a Platinum-selling country singer and hit songwriter that became a household name in 2001 with her back-to-back # 1 singles, “There Is No Arizona” and “When I Think About Angels.” With multiple hits that followed, including “Shiver,” “Trying To Find Atlantis,” and “Somebody’s Hero.”

Buy tickets here. 

5. Kite Festival

Kite Festival
photo from Kite Fest Facebook

Sunday, Mar. 6, 1 pm – 4 pm
WCPR, 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is proud to partner with Chicago Kite again to host its annual FREE Kite Festival! Come out and see the skies filled with giant kites that look like swimming sea creatures or enjoy watching the professionals perform stunt kite demonstrations with kites of all shapes and sizes. Chicago Kite has been serving kite enthusiasts for over 28 years. From beginners to seasoned professionals they will have everything to offer at their kite booth!

