WCS Wrestlers Take State Titles

Five WCS student-athletes now hold State titles after winning performances at the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Tournament February 24-26.
Sophomore Jarvis Little is the first boys TSSAA wrestling State champion to come from Summit High. He defeated his opponent from Arlington High to take the AA 120 Class title.
“Since he started wrestling in sixth grade at Spring Station Middle, Jarvis has not stopped competing year-round,” said SHS wrestling coach Pete Miller. “He is extremely disciplined, focused and is one of the hardest workers in the State. He is one of the rare wrestlers who can take pressure and use it to his advantage. I have had a blast coaching him so far, and I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish next.”
Ravenwood High senior Kaylen Thomas won the Girls 132 Class after taking down her opponent from Clarksville Academy. Kaylen is the first girls wrestling State champion from Ravenwood since the sport became sanctioned for girls in Tennessee in 2015.
“Kaylen is an outstanding athlete,” said RHS coach Geston Gordon. “She is very humble and quiet, but she’s also fearless and dominant on the wrestling mat. Her competitive mindset and determination kept her focused this season. I’m proud to see all the hard work she has done pay off for her senior year.”
Independence High junior Brooklyn Long took the State title in the Girls 138 Class over Emma Stephenson of Summit High.
“Brooklyn has every intangible you could ask for in a wrestler,” said IHS head wrestling coach Alexander Villarreal. “When Brooklyn steps on the mat, she goes out there to take care of business. That mentality and hard work are what got her to the top of the podium.”
Two Fairview High wrestlers, junior Kendrick Curtis and senior Jacob Clevenger, won titles in the A 182 Class and the A 220 Class, respectively.
“I am so proud of Jacob and Kendrick and all that they have accomplished,” said FVHS Principal Dr. Kurt Jones. “Jacob is the epitome of a student-athlete. He is the hardest working and most well-rounded student I have met in my career as an administrator. After earning runner-up in 2021, it’s only fitting he won the State championship this year. Kendrick’s devotion to academics and extracurricular activities is admirable. He earned State runner-up as a sophomore, and now he has a chance to become our second back-to-back State wrestling champion.”
The WCS student-athletes who placed in the top six of their class at the State wrestling tournament are listed below:
Girls 100 Class
- Second: Riley Lent, Independence High
Girls 126 Class
- Fifth: Rylee Bennett, Summit High
Girls 132 Class
- First: Kaylen Thomas, RHS
Girls 138 Class
- First: Brooklyn Long, Independence High
- Emma Stephenson, Summit High
A 120 Class
- Fifth: Thomas Brown, Page High
A 132 Class
- Second: Grant Hawkinson, Page High
A 152 Class
- Fifth: Josh Ward, Page High
A 160 Class
- Second: Will Parcel, Page High
A 182 Class
- First: Kendrick Curtis, Fairview High
A 220 Class
- First: Jacob Clevenger, Fairview High
A 285 Class
- Sixth: Ronan O’Connell, Page High
AA 113 Class
- Second: Russell Ford, Independence High
- Fourth: Owen Gobel, Franklin High
AA 120 Class
- First: Jarvis Little, Summit High
AA 132 Class
- Third: Landon Desselle, Summit High
- Fifth: Noah Kang, Ravenwood High
AA 138 Class
- Fourth: Spencer Kon, Independence High
- Fifth: Clark Vaughn, Brentwood High
AA 145 Class
- Second: Finley Jameson, Summit High
- Fifth: Brock Wittman, Franklin High
- Sixth: Chase Mayes, Nolensville High
AA 152 Class
- Fourth: Charles Mctorry, Nolensville High
AA 160 Class
- Fourth: Drew Dodson, Ravenwood High
AA 170 Class
- Second: Wyatt Gibbs, Brentwood High
AA 182 Class
- Sixth: Luke Justice, Summit High
AA 195 Class
- Sixth: Colin Jackson, Franklin High
AA 220 Class
- Fifth: Patrick Styblo, Centennial High
AA 285 Class
- Fourth: Ryan Smith, Summit High