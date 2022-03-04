WCS Wrestlers Take State Titles

Five WCS student-athletes now hold State titles after winning performances at the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Tournament February 24-26.

Sophomore Jarvis Little is the first boys TSSAA wrestling State champion to come from Summit High. He defeated his opponent from Arlington High to take the AA 120 Class title.

“Since he started wrestling in sixth grade at Spring Station Middle, Jarvis has not stopped competing year-round,” said SHS wrestling coach Pete Miller. “He is extremely disciplined, focused and is one of the hardest workers in the State. He is one of the rare wrestlers who can take pressure and use it to his advantage. I have had a blast coaching him so far, and I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish next.”

Ravenwood High senior Kaylen Thomas won the Girls 132 Class after taking down her opponent from Clarksville Academy. Kaylen is the first girls wrestling State champion from Ravenwood since the sport became sanctioned for girls in Tennessee in 2015.

“Kaylen is an outstanding athlete,” said RHS coach Geston Gordon. “She is very humble and quiet, but she’s also fearless and dominant on the wrestling mat. Her competitive mindset and determination kept her focused this season. I’m proud to see all the hard work she has done pay off for her senior year.”

Independence High junior Brooklyn Long took the State title in the Girls 138 Class over Emma Stephenson of Summit High.

“Brooklyn has every intangible you could ask for in a wrestler,” said IHS head wrestling coach Alexander Villarreal. “When Brooklyn steps on the mat, she goes out there to take care of business. That mentality and hard work are what got her to the top of the podium.”

Two Fairview High wrestlers, junior Kendrick Curtis and senior Jacob Clevenger, won titles in the A 182 Class and the A 220 Class, respectively.

“I am so proud of Jacob and Kendrick and all that they have accomplished,” said FVHS Principal Dr. Kurt Jones. “Jacob is the epitome of a student-athlete. He is the hardest working and most well-rounded student I have met in my career as an administrator. After earning runner-up in 2021, it’s only fitting he won the State championship this year. Kendrick’s devotion to academics and extracurricular activities is admirable. He earned State runner-up as a sophomore, and now he has a chance to become our second back-to-back State wrestling champion.”

The WCS student-athletes who placed in the top six of their class at the State wrestling tournament are listed below:

Girls 100 Class

Second: Riley Lent, Independence High

Girls 126 Class

Fifth: Rylee Bennett, Summit High

Girls 132 Class

First: Kaylen Thomas, RHS

Girls 138 Class

First: Brooklyn Long, Independence High

Emma Stephenson, Summit High

A 120 Class

Fifth: Thomas Brown, Page High

A 132 Class

Second: Grant Hawkinson, Page High

A 152 Class

Fifth: Josh Ward, Page High

A 160 Class

Second: Will Parcel, Page High

A 182 Class

First: Kendrick Curtis, Fairview High

A 220 Class

First: Jacob Clevenger, Fairview High

A 285 Class

Sixth: Ronan O’Connell, Page High

AA 113 Class

Second: Russell Ford, Independence High

Fourth: Owen Gobel, Franklin High

AA 120 Class

First: Jarvis Little, Summit High

AA 132 Class

Third: Landon Desselle, Summit High

Fifth: Noah Kang, Ravenwood High

AA 138 Class

Fourth: Spencer Kon, Independence High

Fifth: Clark Vaughn, Brentwood High

AA 145 Class

Second: Finley Jameson, Summit High

Fifth: Brock Wittman, Franklin High

Sixth: Chase Mayes, Nolensville High

AA 152 Class

Fourth: Charles Mctorry, Nolensville High

AA 160 Class

Fourth: Drew Dodson, Ravenwood High

AA 170 Class

Second: Wyatt Gibbs, Brentwood High

AA 182 Class

Sixth: Luke Justice, Summit High

AA 195 Class

Sixth: Colin Jackson, Franklin High

AA 220 Class

Fifth: Patrick Styblo, Centennial High

AA 285 Class

Fourth: Ryan Smith, Summit High

