5 Things to Know About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks will bring his Stadium Tour to Nissan Stadium on April 16, 2022.
Tickets go on sale today, Friday, March 4th at 10 am. There are three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784; or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone.
The “Friends in Low Places” country artist is known for his sing-a-long music and one of the best live performances you will ever see. Here are a few things you might not know about Garth.
1Garth is Not His First Name
He actually goes by his middle name (Garth) but Troyal is his first name. He was named after his Father, Troyal Raymond Brooks.
2His Mom Was Also a Country Artist
Colleen Carroll was signed to Capitol Records, the same label as Garth. She released “No Tellin’” and “Blue Bonnet Waltz” and also appeared on Ozark Jubilee, a TV variety show.
3Chris Gaines Was His Alter Ego
Back in 1999, Garth Brooks created an alter ego, Chris Gaines and recorded a rock album. Initially, he created the character to appear in the movie The Lamb that was never created. Chris Gaines released an album called Garth Brooks in the Life of Chris Gaines. I know it’s confusing, and he even made an appearance on SNL as Chris Gaines. You can find Chris Gaines’s music on Amazon here.
4He Has a Master’s Degree in Business
Garth Brooks graduated from OSU with an Advertising Degree in 1984, then in 2011 Brooks gained his MBA, he actually walked the line with other graduates- cowboysrideforfree.com.
5He Not Only Wears Cowboy Boots but was Once a Boot Store Manger
If only you had been shopping in Nashville for boots in the 90s and met Garth Brooks. He once managed a Cowtown Boots when they had a store in the area. Cowtown shared on Facebook that a reception was held at the store in Rivergate Shopping Center when Brooks celebrated selling 10 million copies of “No Fences.” In the photo, Brooks stands in front of the Cowtown logo he designed.