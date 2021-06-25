Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1.  Carnton Sunset Concert Series

Sunset Concert Carnton

 

Sunday, June 27, 6 p
Carnton Plantation
1345 Eastern Flank Circle, Franklin

The concerts are held on the east lawn next to the house. Rubiks Groove is the entertainment this weekend. Parking is free. Restrooms are on-site. Food and drinks are available for purchase or attendees may bring their own (including alcohol). No tents, grills, open flames, political displays, or pets are allowed. Please keep this historic site clean by taking your trash with you at the end of the evening. Trash bags provided by Keep Williamson Beautiful will be available at no charge.
Buy tickets here. 

2. Opening Weekend at Brooklyn Bowl with Old Crow Medicine Show

Brooklyn Bowl
photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, June 25- Saturday, June 26
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

The wait is over… Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Opening Weekend is this weekend. To kick off the opening, Nashville’s own Old Crow Medicine Show will perform.

Buy tickets here. 

3. Watermelon Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms

Lucky Ladd Farms
photo from Lucky Ladd Farms Facebook

 

Saturday, June 26, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

Lucky Ladd Farms Crawl is hosting some summertime family fun and enjoy a FREE slice of refreshing watermelon. Cool off in the Splash Zone featuring a Splash Pad, Bubble Blast Pool, inflatable water slides, and more. Test your skills and win prizes in the Watermelon Crawl and Watermelon Eating Contests.

Buy tickets here.

4. Fifth + Broadway Grand Opening Celebration

Fifth and Broadway
photo from Fifth + Broadway

Saturday, June 26, 8 pm
Fifth + Broadway, 501 Commerce Street, Nashville

The official grand opening celebration started June 24, where Art In Motion will scale new heights with a fully immersive light show that will run nightly* until July 22!*The fully immersive light and art experience will be staged nightly from June 25 – July 22 beginning at 8 pm and repeated every half hour until 10:30 pm, with the light show beginning at 9:45 pm on June 24. Read more here. 

5. Sunset Music Series at Natchez Hills Vineyard

Natchez Hill Vineyard
photo from Natchez Hill Vineyard Facebook

Saturday, June 26, 5 pm – 8 pm
Natchez Hills Vineyard, 109 Overhead Bridge Road, Hampshire

Enjoy a vineyard sunset and FREE live music for the whole family. Food, wine by the glass, wine by the bottle, and wine flights available for purchase!

