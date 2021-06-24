Fifth + Broadway Announces Opening Celebration

Brookfield Properties announced an approximately one-month-long one-of-a-kind experience at Fifth + Broadway, 501 Commerce Street, featuring select art from Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) students.

Staged within Fifth + Broadway, Art in Motion is back as a groundbreaking new temporary art installation that through light and music will celebrate artists who are defining Nashville as a global center for arts and culture.

From June 25th until July 31st, five-minute-long experiential showcases (open to the public) will run every 30 minutes between the hours of 8 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. within the project. This will include the artwork by MNPS students as well as local artists, all brought to life through projections that are synchronized with music and other exciting elements.

Student art that will be featured is by Samantha Palma (Hunter’s Lane); Genesis J. Cortez Rivera (Cane Ridge); Sandra Garfias (Maplewood); Bethany Hemphill (Overton); Selena A. Camargo (Antioch); Donovan A. Martin (Antioch); Jade Gordon (East Nashville); and Genesis Ike (East Nashville).

Said Mayor John Cooper, “Nashville is one of the most creative places in the world. The Art in Motion installation at Fifth + Broadway brings local visual art to the doorstep of Music City’s world-renown venues. Congratulations to all the local artists and Metro art students who’ve helped bring the exhibit to life.”

The immersive art showcase is part of the grand opening celebration of Fifth + Broadway and reflects the project’s commitment to creatives within its environment. The day before Art in Motion premieres, a number of public activations will occur on Thursday, June 24th as part of Fifth + Broadway’s Nashville Like Never Before opening celebration.

Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. states, “Fifth + Broadway has quickly established itself as part of the downtown Nashville experience, and like all great Nashville destinations, we’re excited to see it seek ways to continually be creative and one-of-a-kind. Art in Motion is an exciting art and music installation. It fits the brand and provides one more reason to visit this great destination.”

On June 24th from 1 to 6 p.m., visitors to Fifth + Broadway can come to the project to experience –

Showcase of live art curated by Ashley Bergeron of Swipe Right Art:

Valentina Harper (@valentinadesign) will invite guests to join her in painting a community mural sponsored by First Horizon Bank.

(@valentinadesign) will invite guests to join her in painting a community mural sponsored by First Horizon Bank. Omari Booker (@omaribooker) will be painting a mural inspired by NMAAM and black music month.

(@omaribooker) will be painting a mural inspired by NMAAM and black music month. Aaron Grayum (@aarongrayum) will be painting his 5+B story inspired by his hope and love for the neighborhood.

(@aarongrayum) will be painting his 5+B story inspired by his hope and love for the neighborhood. Elisheba Israel Mrozik (@queenbeeink) will be painting her 5+B story inspired by black music month.

In addition, enjoy a variety of in-store events including:

Ariat kicks up the fun when two local favorites, Goo Goos and Brew, are on the sampling menu from 1 to 6 pm.

kicks up the fun when two local favorites, Goo Goos and Brew, are on the sampling menu from 1 to 6 pm. Dry House gives a free signature scrunchie with a purchase of a blowout June 24 – 27.

gives a free signature scrunchie with a purchase of a blowout June 24 – 27. Hollie Ray serves cotton candy treat giveaways while supplies and a complimentary Dry House blowout certificate good till July 15 with a minimum $200 Hollie Ray purchase (June 24 – 26).

serves cotton candy treat giveaways while supplies and a complimentary Dry House blowout certificate good till July 15 with a minimum $200 Hollie Ray purchase (June 24 – 26). Molly Green tops off your $75 minimum spend with a beautiful floral crown gift.

tops off your $75 minimum spend with a beautiful floral crown gift. Nash Collection lets you personalize your purchase and embroider your name in cursive when you spend $125 in-store. Not applicable on all store items.

lets you personalize your purchase and embroider your name in cursive when you spend $125 in-store. Not applicable on all store items. Revv doubles the reward with a free box of macarons from Le Macaron French Pastries when you make a $50 minimum spend and a complimentary Dry House blowout certificate good until July 15 with a minimum $200 Revv purchase.

doubles the reward with a free box of macarons from Le Macaron French Pastries when you make a $50 minimum spend and a complimentary Dry House blowout certificate good until July 15 with a minimum $200 Revv purchase. Swipe Right Art features artist meet and greets, live painting and giveaways of posters celebrating Nashville’s creative community, while supplies last.

features artist meet and greets, live painting and giveaways of posters celebrating Nashville’s creative community, while supplies last. Veseo gives a free mini pedi with a $200 minimum purchase.