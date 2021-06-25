Franklin Police Announce Several New Promotions

Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner promoted several sworn members of the Department during a ceremony at Police Headquarters.

“Each of these veteran officers has demonstrated that they possess the leadership, heart, and ability to serve our citizens well,” said Chief Faulkner. “I congratulate them on this next chapter in their career and know that they look forward to serving the Franklin community in new ways.”

Promoted to the rank of Captain:

Rick Clouse

Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant:

Matt Smalley, Clayton Cates, and Aaron Compton

Promoted to the rank of Sergeant:

Robert Dilworth, Brandon Sandrell, Kenneth Gibbs, and Adam Cohen

Promoted to the rank of Detective:

Samantha Brooks and Kyle Brink

Promoted to the rank of Master Patrol Officer:

Wes Johnson, Michael Oliver, and Clint Riggs