Photo of the Day: June 25, 2021

Today’s photo is from the recent street renaming ceremony in downtown Franklin. The 3rd Avenue North Extension in downtown Franklin has been renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the entrance road to the “Hill property,” designated as the future home of affordable housing, has been named A.N.C. Williams Way.

Learn more here.

