Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
1.  Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale

Brentwood Library Fall Book Sale

Friday, July 9, 10 am – 5 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm, and  Sunday, July 11, 1 pm – 5 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

The book sale is back at the library this weekend! Come early and come often to shop. Find books, movies, music, and more!

2. Comedian James Gregory at Franklin Theatre

James Gregory

Saturday, July 10, 3 pm and 8 pm
419 Main Street, Franklin

James Gregory is back with his “Crock Pots and Chicken Legs Tour!

The veteran comedian continues to entertain sell-out crowds with his down-home, hilarious comedy experience. Much of his humor is centered on brilliant observations of crazy relatives and people obsessed with the slightest change in weather conditions.
Buy tickets here.

3. Vintage Friday Night Jazz at Vintage Winery

Jazz
photo from Vintage Winery

Friday, July 9, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vintage Winery, 616 N Main Street, Columbia

Enjoy Wine, Jazz & Food from Mostarda Food Truck. Music is free from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm.

4. Lynchburg Music Fest

Lynchburg Music Fest
photo from Lynchburg Music Fest

 

Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 10
1615 Louse Creek Road, Mulberry, TN

The 3rd-annual Lynchburg Music Fest returns to Music Hollow July 8-10 for three days of music, camping, and also a rodeo, announces the final artist lineup for this year’s event: Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jameson Rodgers, Parmalee, Walker Hayes, Ernest, Tyler Brayden, Joe & Martina, Resurrection a Journey Tribute Band, Lucas Hoge, Cody Purvis, Lee Gibson, Matt Dillon, Vending Machine Bandits, Sarah Pearson, Logan Wheat, Luke Ledbetter, Kristie Kraus, Brooke Lynn, Bryce Reeg, Zach Davis, Wingate, Manny Alexander, Salemtown, Andy & Lee Huffer, Aaron Tanner, Asher Cataldo, Carrie Welling, and Southern Moss.

Buy tickets here. 

5. Music City Jerk Festival

Music City Jerk Festival

Saturday, July 10, 1 pm – 8 pm

Enjoy the Caribbean atmosphere while savoring tasty Jerk chicken and other authentic Caribbean cuisines. Jerk is a style of cooking native to Jamaica, the meat is marinated with a hot spice mixture. Admission is free to the general public. Authentic recipes on sale from various vendors.

 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

