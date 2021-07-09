Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday, July 9, 10 am – 5 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm, and Sunday, July 11, 1 pm – 5 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
2. Comedian James Gregory at Franklin Theatre
Saturday, July 10, 3 pm and 8 pm
419 Main Street, Franklin
3. Vintage Friday Night Jazz at Vintage Winery
Friday, July 9, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Vintage Winery, 616 N Main Street, Columbia
Enjoy Wine, Jazz & Food from Mostarda Food Truck. Music is free from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm.
4. Lynchburg Music Fest
Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 10
1615 Louse Creek Road, Mulberry, TN
The 3rd-annual Lynchburg Music Fest returns to Music Hollow July 8-10 for three days of music, camping, and also a rodeo, announces the final artist lineup for this year’s event: Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jameson Rodgers, Parmalee, Walker Hayes, Ernest, Tyler Brayden, Joe & Martina, Resurrection a Journey Tribute Band, Lucas Hoge, Cody Purvis, Lee Gibson, Matt Dillon, Vending Machine Bandits, Sarah Pearson, Logan Wheat, Luke Ledbetter, Kristie Kraus, Brooke Lynn, Bryce Reeg, Zach Davis, Wingate, Manny Alexander, Salemtown, Andy & Lee Huffer, Aaron Tanner, Asher Cataldo, Carrie Welling, and Southern Moss.
Buy tickets here.
5. Music City Jerk Festival
Saturday, July 10, 1 pm – 8 pm
Enjoy the Caribbean atmosphere while savoring tasty Jerk chicken and other authentic Caribbean cuisines. Jerk is a style of cooking native to Jamaica, the meat is marinated with a hot spice mixture. Admission is free to the general public. Authentic recipes on sale from various vendors.