Nashville Culinary & Cocktails Experience to Benefit March of Dimes

By
Press Release
-
March of Dimes
photo from March of Dimes

The Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative, in partnership with March of Dimes Tennessee Chapter, the nonprofit organization leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies, announced they will host The Nashville Culinary & Cocktails Experience on Thursday, October 21st at 7:00pm at The Bell Tower (400 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201).

The event will bring together a variety of Nashville area chefs and mixologists to spotlight local cuisine and culture — all to raise critical funds for research, programs, and services that support moms, moms-to-be, and babies.  The highlight of event will be featuring local March of Dimes families as they will be paired with local chefs to create their own signature dish or craft cocktail.

“Culinary events like this have a magical ability to connect people – from all walks of life,” said Nathaniel Beaver, Founder of the Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative.  “We share a common thread as family recipes have been passed down through generations.  It will be a true highlight to meet these March of Dimes families and Chefs to see what they’ve created together for our community.  March of Dimes has played a pivotal role in nourishing healthier pregnancies for mothers everywhere. And it’s so crucial that continue to support their vital work to ensure every mom and baby can be healthy and happy.”

Even before the onset of COVID-19, the United States faced an urgent maternal and infant health crisis and remained among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth.

March of Dimes is the nonprofit organization leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies that began more than 80 years ago. They continue that fight today to address some of the biggest threats to moms and babies, such as premature birth and maternal mortality, through research, education, programs and advocacy.

“We are thrilled to be able to gather in person this year to raise much needed funds for our Feeding Motherhood initiative to fuel change and ensure all moms have access to care from prenatal to postpartum,” said Amy Colburn, Associate Director, Donor Development for March of Dimes Tennessee Market.  “We are so grateful for the Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative creating and hosting this event for us that will become an annual event like no other.”

Proceeds from this event will be used to nourish all aspects of motherhood, from prenatal to postpartum research, programs, and services. Other similar events are being hosted across the country as March of Dimes calls attention to the fact that nearly 7 million American women of childbearing age live in counties with limited or no maternal care.

Sponsorships are available. For more information about the event, sponsorships and tickets, please visit www.CulinaryandCocktails.com.

Buy tickets here. 

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here