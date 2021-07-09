Liquor Store to Open in Former Franklin Shoney’s

Nolensville’s Barrels and Brews liquor store is expanding and will open a new location in Franklin in the former Shoney’s restaurant at 1306 Highway 96, confirms Brad Jacobus, spokesperson/Founder of JRW Partners.
The Franklin Shoney’s location closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and never reopened.
Construction is underway at the new location and the only remnant left of Shoney’s is on the door.
Barrels and Brews opened its Nolensville location back in 2019.
Building their experience on selecting barrels, they travel to area distilleries and wineries where they hand select private barrels.
Through this process, it gives them access to different and unique barrels that may not be available for wide distribution. Each barrel is then bottled and sold at their store.
No date was given on when the Franklin location will open.
You can visit the Nolensville location at 200 Burkitt Commons Avenue. For the latest news, visit Barrels and Brews on Facebook.
