Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Pickin’ in the Park
Saturday, August 17, 5 pm
Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill
They will have music from Elvis Shrugged, The Woodwork, Unpolished, Patrick Mead, Ben Potter (and his band Tremelo Honey) and Matt Meyer. There will also be BBQ on hand to purchase.
2Fashion for a Fraction
Saturday, August 17, 10 am – 2 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
With the new season coming around, it’s time to revamp your wardrobe! Find all the latest fashions for up to 75% off retail prices at our bi-annual Fashion for a Fraction Boutique Warehouse Sale on Saturday, August 17 at The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall.
Find more information here.
3Morning Glory Orchard Tour
Friday, August 16, 6 pm
7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
It’s a field trip for adults! Sip on your choice of slushie, while you are guided through the orchard and learn about the farm.
Find more information here.
4Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair
Friday-Sunday, August 16-18, 5 pm -10 pm, 10 am – 10 pm
James E Ward Ag Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
Get ready for rides, contests, fair food, vendors, and fun for the whole family. Tickets range from free to $45, depending on age and ticket type.
Find more information here.
5PBR Stampede Days
Friday-Sunday, August 16-18
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
This weekend, the 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams Champion Nashville Stampede will return to Music City, hosting their third annual Camping World Team Series homestand – Stampede Days – at Bridgestone Arena Aug. 16-18.
The Stampede are Music City’s first-ever professional bull riding team, competing in the PBR Camping World Team Series, which transforms bull riding from an individual to team-formatted competition. The Stampede is led by two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride and General Manager Tina Battock, who were named the 2022 Head Coach and Executive of the Year, respectively, following the team’s incredible title campaign.
Find tickets here.
