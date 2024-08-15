Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 PBR Stampede Days

during the second day of the Nashville PBR Teams event. Photo by: Bull Stock Media

Friday-Sunday, August 16-18

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

This weekend, the 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams Champion Nashville Stampede will return to Music City, hosting their third annual Camping World Team Series homestand – Stampede Days – at Bridgestone Arena Aug. 16-18.

The Stampede are Music City’s first-ever professional bull riding team, competing in the PBR Camping World Team Series, which transforms bull riding from an individual to team-formatted competition. The Stampede is led by two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride and General Manager Tina Battock, who were named the 2022 Head Coach and Executive of the Year, respectively, following the team’s incredible title campaign.

Find tickets here.