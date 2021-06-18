Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Juneteenth Celebration in Franklin
Saturday, June 19, 10 am – 4 pm
Downtown Franklin on the Square
Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, noon – 3 pm
There will be two locations for the Franklin Juneteenth celebration this year. Kicking off on Saturday morning, a celebration will begin in downtown Franklin on the Square. Then at noon, a celebration will open with a health fair at Pinkerton Park with a dedication of a historic marker honoring General George Granger.
2. Mars Petcare Offers Free Adoptions
Friday, June 18- Sunday, June 20
Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin
Nashville Humane Association, 213 Oceola, Nashville
NASCAR is going to the dogs this weekend. Kyle Busch, 2X NASCAR Cup Series Champion, is heading to Nashville with a new car design that features seven adoptable dogs from the Charlotte and Nashville area. Cutouts of additional furry friends will also appear at the track on Sunday, sitting in Busch’s pit box where they will act as his honorary pit crew, barking instructions at the driver.
To make it easier than ever to adopt a new pet, Mars Petcare’s Better Cities for Pets program and Pedigree Foundation are hosting free pet adoption events Williamson County Animal Center and Nashville Humane Association.
3. Ben’s BBQ Fundraiser
Sunday, June 20, 2 pm – 9 pm
Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville
The event is a fundraiser for The Alzheimer’s Association and is in celebration of the life of Ben McCloud, a beloved father and grandfather who lost his battle with the disease last winter. This is the perfect family-friendly, outdoor, and socially distant option for a Father’s Day activity.
The BBQ will take place on June 20th from 2pm-9pm at Mill Creek Brewing in Nolensville (about 30 minutes from downtown Nashville). It will feature live music by The Wooks, an International Harvester show, BBQ from B & C (everyone’s favorite at the farmer’s market), local beer, and more.
4. RC Moon Pie Festival
Saturday, June 19, 7 am – 5 pm
Downtown Bell Buckle, Bell Buckle Tennessee
Known as the first “fast food” meal, these two Southern traditions, RC and a Moon Pie, are brought together for a free grand celebration Bell Buckle style. The idea for the Festival first began in 1994 as a way to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Moon Pie and to bring tourists to Bell Buckle. The city called the Chattanooga Bakery to see about throwing a Birthday Party for MoonPie and now it’s become a yearly tradition. You can of course eat moon pies, sip on RC Cola, watch the parade where moon pies are tossed to the crowd, listen to live music, play games, and more.
5. Jazz on the Cumberland
Sunday, June 20, 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Nashville Cumberland Park, 592 South 1st Street, Nashville
Victor Chatman Productions & Nashville Metro Parks presents the 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION of Jazz On The Cumberland 2021. Join us for the Father’s Day Edition” on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Located downtown Nashville at Nashville Cumberland Park, 592 South 1st Street Nashville, Tn. 37213. (next to the Titans Nissan Stadium with $5 parking in Lot R).
Free Family Friendly concert series with a fun Kid’s Zone, Plenty Food Trucks, and Concessions. Bring your lawn chairs or blanket and enjoy Live Smooth Jazz Performances. Food Truck Island opens at 4:00 pm, Show starts at 5:30 pm.