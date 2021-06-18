Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Mars Petcare Offers Free Adoptions

Friday, June 18- Sunday, June 20

Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin

Nashville Humane Association, 213 Oceola, Nashville

NASCAR is going to the dogs this weekend. Kyle Busch, 2X NASCAR Cup Series Champion, is heading to Nashville with a new car design that features seven adoptable dogs from the Charlotte and Nashville area. Cutouts of additional furry friends will also appear at the track on Sunday, sitting in Busch’s pit box where they will act as his honorary pit crew, barking instructions at the driver.

To make it easier than ever to adopt a new pet, Mars Petcare’s Better Cities for Pets program and Pedigree Foundation are hosting free pet adoption events Williamson County Animal Center and Nashville Humane Association.