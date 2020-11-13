Williamson Medical, Health Dept & School Districts Issue COVID Statement

The number of active COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations has increased dramatically across the state, in Middle Tennessee and in Williamson County over the last week. In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Williamson Medical Center, Williamson County Health Department, Williamson County Schools, Franklin Special School District and Williamson, Inc. are jointly calling on the community to take the necessary steps to mitigate virus spread and its subsequent impact on citizens, businesses, schools and healthcare providers.

The community’s active commitment to health safety measures has continued to play a vital role in our collective ability to manage the evolving COVID-19 health crisis. As we face an increasingly rapid spread of the virus, these measures are crucial for the protection of our healthcare system, already burdened with the management of available capacity, including beds and staff, to accommodate not only COVID-19 patients, but also patients with other urgent health needs.

The unabated resurgence of COVID-19 cases not only threatens to overwhelm our health system, it will inevitably further challenge our schools, disrupt area businesses and ultimately impact our local economy. Most importantly, the virus will continue to significantly affect the lives of the high-risk individuals and their families in Williamson and surrounding counties. The associated consequences of the virus spread are widespread and affect every aspect of our community and lives.

Although opinions and personal experiences related to the virus vary, we must do what we can to protect our community through personal responsibility and measures to reduce virus spread. Adhere to the county mask mandate that face coverings be worn by those over two years of age in public settings. Wearing a mask not only protects others, but according to new information from the CDC, can also protect the wearer. Practice all CDC recommended steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including social distancing, proper hygiene including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer when necessary, and the cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces.

Small household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases. As the holiday season approaches, please consider alternative ways to celebrate or visit the CDC website for suggested ways to reduce the spread of the virus and keep your friends and family safe.

There is also a critical need for blood donations due to a national blood shortage. If you are able to give, please make plans to do so. Blood Assurance will be on site at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee parking lot every Tuesday in November from 12 pm – 5 pm. Appointments to give must be scheduled by visiting: https://www.bloodassurance.org/donate-blood, calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777.

We appreciate the community’s ongoing support of our health system, schools, and area businesses during this ongoing health crisis. Thank you for helping us protect one another as we continue to serve you.

COVID-19 testing is available at the Williamson County Ag EXPO Park Monday through Friday from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm. A list of additional testing locations is also available at the Tennessee Department of Health website.

To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions.