$1,000 Reward Offered for Brian “Dawson” Smith Wanted for Child Sex Crimes

From Spring Hill Police

Brian Dawson Smith
Brian “Dawson” Smith (may also wear glasses)

Up to $1000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Contact Williamson County Crimestoppers at 615-794-4000.

The Williamson County Grand Jury indicted Brian “Dawson” Smith on multiple counts of rape of a child, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and aggravated unlawful photography.

Smith is 6’0″ and weighs approximately 170 pounds, he has blue eyes and strawberry blond hair. Smith also wears glasses.

If you know where Smith is, please submit an anonymous tip here or call your local law enforcement agency if you see him.

ALL PERSONS ENJOY THE PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

