4 Holiday Markets to Visit

It’s not too early to start holiday shopping. Check out these upcoming holiday markets for 2020. If you know of a local holiday market to add to the list, send an email to [email protected]
1Thompson’s Station Holiday Market
Homestead Manor
4683 Columbia Avenue, Thompson Station
Saturday, December 5th
10 am – 5 pm
Celebrate the holidays with small businesses! Located at Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station, you won’t want to miss this event. Hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local residents.
2Brentwood Christmas Crawl
November 10 – 14
10 am – 5 p
The Brentwood Christmas Crawl is held in Brentwood, TN early each November and is THE holiday kick-off event for shoppers and retailers in the area!
Brentwood merchants- Vignette, Snooty Fox, Aly + Sly, Spruce, Maxi B Home, Hot Pink, and Katy’s Hallmark.
3Hill Center Holiday Event
235 Franklin Road, Brentwood
November 14-15
10 – 6 pm
Take the kids along and check out the interactive Outside All Around app. Find hidden native Tennessee animals hidden around the center’s outdoor spaces.
Nov. 14-15 promotion highlights include:
Check your favorite store’s social media for more!
New Merchant Raffle: Many of the center’s newest merchants are hosting a raffle! Visit participating businesses to obtain a punch card.
The Cosmetic Market: Gift with $50 purchase.
CycleBar: Retail specials as well as a raffle for a week of unlimited rides for you and a friend! Five winners will be drawn on Saturday, and another five on Sunday!
Eat the Frog Fitness: Class schedules will be extended on Nov 14 – 15 to allow more opportunities to try a session. Call or text the studio now to book for next weekend. There will also be two drawings for two weeks free and one month free.
Fabrik: Enjoy Sips and Snacks and: 25% off Jackets and Jeans; $20 and $10 Clearance racks; $10 Shoes; $10 Jewelry Table.
Hand and Stone: BOGO offer on gift cards. Buy one gift card and get a second gift card free.
Hot Pink: Free ornament personalization.
MOOYAH Burgers: Holiday milkshakes (pumpkin milkshakes & white chocolate milk shakes) and MOOYAH cheeseburgers at discounted prices; MOOYAH t-shirt & visor at discounted prices, $3 off coupons for dine-in guests
Peace Love and Little Donuts: A free coffee drink (up to 16oz) with a purchase of one dozen donuts.
Pure Sweat + Float Studio: $25/sauna sessions + $45 two-person sauna sessions + $50 40min Floats sessions; 20% off retail items, and Enter to Win Raffle for a two month Blended Membership (Blended Membership = 2 Saunas + 1 40min Float/month).
Scissors and Scotch: Holiday drink specials along with 15% off all styling products. New clients will be upgraded from our 10-Year to 15-year service.
Spark: An Art Studio: 10% off Gift Cards, 15% off in the Gift Shop, 20% Make Your Own Art
Well Health & Chiropractic: Samples of protein powder shakes and a liquid fish oil that tastes amazing! Coupons for an exam, x-rays and an adjustment for only $20.
4Made South Holiday Market
November 17-18
The in-person traditional holiday market is going virtual this year. Beginning on November 17, Made South will be sharing different makers and artisans from around the South, plus some special shopping deals.
Follow Made South on Facebook to find the latest updates.