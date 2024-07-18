Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Reports 9 Child Exploitation Arrests in 2024

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), under the diligent work of Detective Paul Lusk as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, has made substantial progress in combating the sexual exploitation of children. Since February 15th, 2024, these efforts have led to the arrest of seven Williamson County residents, as well as several individuals from out of state and Canada, for crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.

The WCSO will always prioritize the protection of children, utilizing advanced technology and investigative techniques to identify and apprehend those who exploit our most vulnerable population. Sheriff Jeff Hughes emphasized, “The work Detective Lusk is doing with the ICAC Task Force is commendable. Sexual exploitation of children is sickening to me. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will relentlessly pursue all who seek to commit this crime and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law – period.”

2024 Arrests in Williamson County include:

February 15th, 2024: Atticus Spurlock (25) of Franklin was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor involving over 25 videos, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and 26 counts involving over 100 images.

February 20th, 2024: Trace Duncan (24) of College Grove was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated sexual exploitation, three counts of solicitation to commit statutory rape, and six counts of exploitation by electronic means.

April 18th, 2024: An unnamed juvenile (17) of Brentwood was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

May 9th, 2024: Don Lankford (49) of Thompson’s Station was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 56 counts involving over 100 images.

May 9th, 2024: Nicholas Mielnik (41) of Franklin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

May 9th, 2024: Jason Raciti (55) of Columbia was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor involving over 100 videos.

June 13th, 2024: Joshua Adams (22) of Brentwood was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The WCSO ICAC Task Force also collaborates with global affiliates to target offenders preying on Williamson County children. This year’s out-of-state and international arrests include:

April 25th, 2024: Tyler Clark (38) of Medicine Hat, Canada, was arrested and charged with luring a child under 16 years, possession of child pornography, and distributing sexually explicit material to a minor for his online interactions with an 11-year-old female in Williamson County.

June 24th, 2024: Derek Olsen (35) of Riverside, California, was arrested and charged with six counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means, solicitation of a minor for sexual activity, and two counts of solicitation to commit statutory rape for his online interactions with a 16-year-old female in Williamson County.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works proactively within the community to ensure that violent sex offenders preying on our youth are stopped and ultimately brought to justice. If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tip line at https://report.cybertip.org/

If you have any questions or concerns related to these cases, contact Williamson County Detective Paul Lusk, at: [email protected].

