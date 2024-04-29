Williamson County Property Transfers April 8, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 8-12, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,871,325Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241625 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$1,325,900Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812036 Conductor LnThompson's Station37179
$1,275,000Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 909043 Lochmere CtBrentwood37027
$599,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139601 Wildflower CtFranklin37064
$765,000Ford Daniel Howard Pb 62 Pg 268836 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$835,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68709 Mockingbird DrFranklin37069
$483,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122700 Wayside CtFranklin37069
$800,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828105 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$1,285,000Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 1016026 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$391,988Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361000 Boundary StFranklin37064
$1,257,000Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 779183 Keats StFranklin37064
$799,500Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36403 Meadowcrest CirFranklin37064
$630,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59514 Hodges CtFranlklin37067
$1,220,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351217 Luckett RdNashville37221
$1,179,000Stonebridge Park Sec 7 Pb 27 Pg 191119 Stonebridge Park DrFranklin37069
$2,600,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828119 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,490,700Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121016 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$770,000Poteat Place North Pb 82 Pg 682 Poteat PlaceFranklin37064
$385,000Poteat Place North Pb 82 Pg 688 Poteat PlaceFranklin37064
$1,275,000Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 473675 Ronstadt RdThompson's Station37179
$2,140,000Coleman RdFranklin37064
$1,260,0001459 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$1,100,0001463 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$1,569,603Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 734059 San Gabriel LnBrentwood37027
$718,950Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392044 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$1,090,0007849 Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$2,100,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098716 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$388,790Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 4251233 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$600,000Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121173 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$275,000Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1362271 Dewey Dr #g-2Spring Hill37174
$450,380Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 1471030 Brayden DrFairview37062
$835,000Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108428 Chelsey CvFranklin37064
$350,000Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17305 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$2,475,000Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 62 Pg 831108 Rolling Creek DrBrentwood37027
$990,000Westhaven Section 03 Revision Pb 51 Pg 541004 State BlvdFranklin37064
$640,000Mckays Mill Sec 24 Pb 37 Pg 111330 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$530,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 622613 Douglas LnThompson's Station37179
$855,000Watkins Creek Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 141013 Watkins Creek DrFranklin37067
$1,160,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922006 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$549,900Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49528 Dale CtFranklin37067
$1,875,000Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 731754 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 1132002 Largo CtFranklin37064
$300,000New Montgomery Place Ph 2 Pb 31 Pg 747222 Mary Susan LnFairview37062
$300,000Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87 Block B416 Harpeth DrFranklin37064
$985,000Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 441008 Deep Woods TrlBrentwood37027
$225,000Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106229 Cambridge PlFranklin37067
$1,343,000Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77108 Gardengate DrFranklin37069
$900,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 79 Pg 126621 Countess Nicole CtFranklin37067
$584,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293143 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$1,710,000Saratoga Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 1821004 Lexington DrBrentwood37027
$1,915,290Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374824 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$2,535,000Spitler Pb 51 Pg 1092496 N Berrys Chapel RdBrentwood37027
$255,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223337 Longport LnThompson's Station37179
$989,000Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54425 Roberts StFranklin37064
$715,439Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223232 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$1,265,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 839713 Onyx LnBrentwood37027
$650,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828106 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$589,457Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84606 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$679,250Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528380 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$970,000Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 781113 Meadow Bridge LnArrington37014
$799,900Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 322775 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$675,0009823 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$472,875Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 99259 Banwell ParkFranklin37069
$980,000Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97902 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$867,500Willowick Pb 12 Pg 427095 Willowick DrBrentwood37027
$775,000Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 1007158 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$280,000Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 1007101 Dogwood CtFairview37062
$845,000Fieldstone Farms Sec P Pb 12 Pg 126125 Greystone DrFranklin37069
$1,160,000Mallory Park Prof Cntr Pb 4400 Pg 7061585 Mallory Ln #205Brentwood37027
$865,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 1283009 Trotters LnFranklin37067
$357,499Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41131 Velena StFranklin37064
$315,0007386 Taylor RdFairview37062
$488,400Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293152 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$950,000Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 18 Pg 621016 Wyndham Hill LnFranklin37069
$550,000Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 292082 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000Breckenridge So Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 119321 Breckenridge RdFranklin37067
$1,010,000Cliffs @ Garrison CreekGarrison Rd
$1,200,000Annecy Ph2b Pb 77 Pg 792056 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$227,0007110 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$725,000Coveted Views Pb 77 Pg 621521 Lewis Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,267,000Echo Park Pb 42 Pg 142125 Alpine CtFranklin37069
$370,000Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 187111 Grammar DrFairview37062
$2,000,000Battlefield Pb 1 Pg 105107 Battlefield DrFranklin37064
$8,450,000Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 69 Pg 138111 Deerfield CtFranklin37069
$985,000Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 38 Pg 13243 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
$849,250Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62330 Passage LnFranklin37064
$825,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68103 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$630,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541408 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$480,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247868 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$510,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123Marston AveThompson's Station37179
$1,097,005Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481322 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$950,000Lake Colonial Est Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 402150 Osburn RdArrington37014
$495,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C032832 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$2,725,000Franklin South Bus Park Pb 15 Pg 534408 Franklin South CtFranklin37064
$395,606Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642321 Kennedy CtFranklin37067
$574,990Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79036 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$2,555,020Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 762019 Simmons Ridge DrFranklin37064
$440,0002000 Newark Ln G-302Thompson's Station37179
$534,368Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119228 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$750,000Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 2301318 Academy StFranklin37064
$280,000Moran Robert Pb 38 Pg 1388881 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$429,900Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98700 Vintage Green Ln 204Franklin37064
$579,900Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 181037 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$9,700,0001577 Moran RdFranklin37069
$750,000Dallas Downs Sec 8 Pb 15 Pg 29116 Middleboro CirFranklin37064
$918,000Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137340 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$610,000Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1235001 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,199,900Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 12397 Poplar StFranklin37064
$382,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 1012008 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$7,000,000Puzder Andrew F Pb 68 Pg 25540 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$998,000Bridgemore Village Sec 3a Pb 59 Pg 882804 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompson's Station37179
$649,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Rev 4 Pb 50 Pg 116322 Tippecanoe DrFranklin37067
$1,354,000Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32764 Otterham DrThompson's Station37179
$1,290,000Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 11139 Haverhill DrBrentwood37027

