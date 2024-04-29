Williamson County Property Transfers April 8, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 8-12, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,871,325 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1625 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,325,900 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2036 Conductor Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,275,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 90 9043 Lochmere Ct Brentwood 37027 $599,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139 601 Wildflower Ct Franklin 37064 $765,000 Ford Daniel Howard Pb 62 Pg 26 8836 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $835,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 709 Mockingbird Dr Franklin 37069 $483,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122 700 Wayside Ct Franklin 37069 $800,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8105 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,285,000 Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101 6026 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $391,988 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1000 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $1,257,000 Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77 9183 Keats St Franklin 37064 $799,500 Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36 403 Meadowcrest Cir Franklin 37064 $630,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 514 Hodges Ct Franlklin 37067 $1,220,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1217 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $1,179,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 7 Pb 27 Pg 19 1119 Stonebridge Park Dr Franklin 37069 $2,600,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8119 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $1,490,700 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1016 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $770,000 Poteat Place North Pb 82 Pg 6 82 Poteat Place Franklin 37064 $385,000 Poteat Place North Pb 82 Pg 6 88 Poteat Place Franklin 37064 $1,275,000 Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 47 3675 Ronstadt Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $2,140,000 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $1,260,000 1459 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 1463 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $1,569,603 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 4059 San Gabriel Ln Brentwood 37027 $718,950 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2044 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,090,000 7849 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476 $2,100,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8716 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $388,790 Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425 1233 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $600,000 Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121 173 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $275,000 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136 2271 Dewey Dr #g-2 Spring Hill 37174 $450,380 Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147 1030 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $835,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108 428 Chelsey Cv Franklin 37064 $350,000 Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17 305 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $2,475,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 62 Pg 83 1108 Rolling Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $990,000 Westhaven Section 03 Revision Pb 51 Pg 54 1004 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $640,000 Mckays Mill Sec 24 Pb 37 Pg 11 1330 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $530,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62 2613 Douglas Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $855,000 Watkins Creek Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 14 1013 Watkins Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $1,160,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2006 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $549,900 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 528 Dale Ct Franklin 37067 $1,875,000 Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 73 1754 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113 2002 Largo Ct Franklin 37064 $300,000 New Montgomery Place Ph 2 Pb 31 Pg 74 7222 Mary Susan Ln Fairview 37062 $300,000 Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87 Block B 416 Harpeth Dr Franklin 37064 $985,000 Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 44 1008 Deep Woods Trl Brentwood 37027 $225,000 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106 229 Cambridge Pl Franklin 37067 $1,343,000 Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77 108 Gardengate Dr Franklin 37069 $900,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 79 Pg 126 621 Countess Nicole Ct Franklin 37067 $584,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3143 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $1,710,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 182 1004 Lexington Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,915,290 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4824 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $2,535,000 Spitler Pb 51 Pg 109 2496 N Berrys Chapel Rd Brentwood 37027 $255,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3337 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $989,000 Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54 425 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $715,439 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3232 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,265,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83 9713 Onyx Ln Brentwood 37027 $650,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8106 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $589,457 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 606 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $679,250 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8380 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $970,000 Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 78 1113 Meadow Bridge Ln Arrington 37014 $799,900 Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 32 2775 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $675,000 9823 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $472,875 Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992 59 Banwell Park Franklin 37069 $980,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97 902 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $867,500 Willowick Pb 12 Pg 42 7095 Willowick Dr Brentwood 37027 $775,000 Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 100 7158 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $280,000 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100 7101 Dogwood Ct Fairview 37062 $845,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec P Pb 12 Pg 126 125 Greystone Dr Franklin 37069 $1,160,000 Mallory Park Prof Cntr Pb 4400 Pg 706 1585 Mallory Ln #205 Brentwood 37027 $865,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 128 3009 Trotters Ln Franklin 37067 $357,499 Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41 131 Velena St Franklin 37064 $315,000 7386 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $488,400 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3152 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $950,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 18 Pg 62 1016 Wyndham Hill Ln Franklin 37069 $550,000 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 29 2082 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000 Breckenridge So Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 119 321 Breckenridge Rd Franklin 37067 $1,010,000 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Garrison Rd $1,200,000 Annecy Ph2b Pb 77 Pg 79 2056 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $227,000 7110 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $725,000 Coveted Views Pb 77 Pg 62 1521 Lewis Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,267,000 Echo Park Pb 42 Pg 142 125 Alpine Ct Franklin 37069 $370,000 Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18 7111 Grammar Dr Fairview 37062 $2,000,000 Battlefield Pb 1 Pg 105 107 Battlefield Dr Franklin 37064 $8,450,000 Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 69 Pg 138 111 Deerfield Ct Franklin 37069 $985,000 Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 38 Pg 13 243 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $849,250 Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62 330 Passage Ln Franklin 37064 $825,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 103 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $630,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1408 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $480,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7868 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $510,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 Marston Ave Thompson's Station 37179 $1,097,005 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1322 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $950,000 Lake Colonial Est Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 40 2150 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $495,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C032 832 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $2,725,000 Franklin South Bus Park Pb 15 Pg 53 4408 Franklin South Ct Franklin 37064 $395,606 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2321 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37067 $574,990 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9036 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $2,555,020 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 2019 Simmons Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $440,000 2000 Newark Ln G-302 Thompson's Station 37179 $534,368 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9228 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $750,000 Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 230 1318 Academy St Franklin 37064 $280,000 Moran Robert Pb 38 Pg 138 8881 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $429,900 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 700 Vintage Green Ln 204 Franklin 37064 $579,900 Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18 1037 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $9,700,000 1577 Moran Rd Franklin 37069 $750,000 Dallas Downs Sec 8 Pb 15 Pg 29 116 Middleboro Cir Franklin 37064 $918,000 Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137 340 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $610,000 Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 123 5001 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,199,900 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 123 97 Poplar St Franklin 37064 $382,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 101 2008 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $7,000,000 Puzder Andrew F Pb 68 Pg 2 5540 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $998,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 3a Pb 59 Pg 88 2804 Cabin Run Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $649,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Rev 4 Pb 50 Pg 116 322 Tippecanoe Dr Franklin 37067 $1,354,000 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2764 Otterham Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,290,000 Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 1 1139 Haverhill Dr Brentwood 37027

Email