Williamson County Property Transfers April 8, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 8-12, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,871,325
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1625 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,325,900
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2036 Conductor Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,275,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 90
|9043 Lochmere Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139
|601 Wildflower Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,000
|Ford Daniel Howard Pb 62 Pg 26
|8836 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$835,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|709 Mockingbird Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$483,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122
|700 Wayside Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$800,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8105 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,285,000
|Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101
|6026 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$391,988
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1000 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,257,000
|Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77
|9183 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,500
|Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36
|403 Meadowcrest Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|514 Hodges Ct
|Franlklin
|37067
|$1,220,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1217 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,179,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 7 Pb 27 Pg 19
|1119 Stonebridge Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,600,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8119 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,490,700
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1016 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$770,000
|Poteat Place North Pb 82 Pg 6
|82 Poteat Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$385,000
|Poteat Place North Pb 82 Pg 6
|88 Poteat Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 47
|3675 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,140,000
|Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,260,000
|1459 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|1463 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,569,603
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|4059 San Gabriel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$718,950
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2044 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,090,000
|7849 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$2,100,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8716 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$388,790
|Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425
|1233 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121
|173 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136
|2271 Dewey Dr #g-2
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,380
|Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147
|1030 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$835,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108
|428 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17
|305 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,475,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 62 Pg 83
|1108 Rolling Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$990,000
|Westhaven Section 03 Revision Pb 51 Pg 54
|1004 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 24 Pb 37 Pg 11
|1330 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$530,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62
|2613 Douglas Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$855,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 14
|1013 Watkins Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,160,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2006 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$549,900
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|528 Dale Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,875,000
|Allens Green Pb 76 Pg 73
|1754 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113
|2002 Largo Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|New Montgomery Place Ph 2 Pb 31 Pg 74
|7222 Mary Susan Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$300,000
|Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87 Block B
|416 Harpeth Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000
|Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 44
|1008 Deep Woods Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$225,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106
|229 Cambridge Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,343,000
|Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77
|108 Gardengate Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$900,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 79 Pg 126
|621 Countess Nicole Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$584,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3143 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,710,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 182
|1004 Lexington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,915,290
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4824 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,535,000
|Spitler Pb 51 Pg 109
|2496 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$255,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3337 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$989,000
|Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54
|425 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,439
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3232 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,265,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83
|9713 Onyx Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8106 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$589,457
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|606 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$679,250
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8380 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$970,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 78
|1113 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$799,900
|Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 32
|2775 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$675,000
|9823 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$472,875
|Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992
|59 Banwell Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$980,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97
|902 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$867,500
|Willowick Pb 12 Pg 42
|7095 Willowick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,000
|Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 100
|7158 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$280,000
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100
|7101 Dogwood Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$845,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec P Pb 12 Pg 126
|125 Greystone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,160,000
|Mallory Park Prof Cntr Pb 4400 Pg 706
|1585 Mallory Ln #205
|Brentwood
|37027
|$865,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 128
|3009 Trotters Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$357,499
|Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41
|131 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$315,000
|7386 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$488,400
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3152 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 18 Pg 62
|1016 Wyndham Hill Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$550,000
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 29
|2082 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000
|Breckenridge So Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 119
|321 Breckenridge Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,010,000
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek
|Garrison Rd
|$1,200,000
|Annecy Ph2b Pb 77 Pg 79
|2056 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$227,000
|7110 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$725,000
|Coveted Views Pb 77 Pg 62
|1521 Lewis Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,267,000
|Echo Park Pb 42 Pg 142
|125 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$370,000
|Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18
|7111 Grammar Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,000,000
|Battlefield Pb 1 Pg 105
|107 Battlefield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,450,000
|Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 69 Pg 138
|111 Deerfield Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$985,000
|Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 38 Pg 13
|243 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$849,250
|Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62
|330 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|103 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$630,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1408 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$480,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7868 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$510,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|Marston Ave
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,097,005
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1322 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$950,000
|Lake Colonial Est Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 40
|2150 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$495,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C032
|832 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,725,000
|Franklin South Bus Park Pb 15 Pg 53
|4408 Franklin South Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,606
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2321 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$574,990
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9036 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,555,020
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|2019 Simmons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000
|2000 Newark Ln G-302
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$534,368
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9228 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$750,000
|Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 230
|1318 Academy St
|Franklin
|37064
|$280,000
|Moran Robert Pb 38 Pg 138
|8881 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$429,900
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|700 Vintage Green Ln 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$579,900
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|1037 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$9,700,000
|1577 Moran Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 8 Pb 15 Pg 29
|116 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$918,000
|Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137
|340 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$610,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 123
|5001 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,900
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 123
|97 Poplar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$382,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 101
|2008 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$7,000,000
|Puzder Andrew F Pb 68 Pg 2
|5540 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$998,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3a Pb 59 Pg 88
|2804 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$649,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1 Rev 4 Pb 50 Pg 116
|322 Tippecanoe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,354,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2764 Otterham Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,290,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 1
|1139 Haverhill Dr
|Brentwood
|37027