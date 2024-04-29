Celebrate Derby Day Traditions with Kroger

April 29, 2024 – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is celebrating the Kentucky Derby along with Kellanova offering a new take on traditional recipes in honor of the ‘Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.’ With Derby staples like Kentucky Hot Brown and Mint Juleps, these recipes will please equestrian fans across America as they tune into the Bluegrass state.

Kroger’s Kentucky Derby recipes highlight the history of the Derby, while leaning into the flavors that spark celebration and anticipation ahead of the race. Curated by Kroger’s Our Brands Chef Mike Florea, and Kellanova Chefs, the culinary team suggests the following recipes to delight derby party guests:

Koji Marinated Lamb with Pop-Tarts® & Pistachio Crust + Tomato-Mint Jam—Inspired by a Mint Julep flavor profile with unique flavors in every bite.

Kentucky Hot Brown with Simple Truth® Plant-Based Alfredo Sauce on a mini Eggo® French Toast—A Louisville classic meal with a plant-based twist.

Pringles® Savory Derby Pie Bites—Hats off to the champion with this appetizing snack.

Rice Krispies Treats® Caramel Bourbon Balls—It would not be a Derby party without bourbon.

Download the Kentucky Derby recipe book here.

For guests looking for a traditional beverage to enjoy while watching the race, try a classic and refreshing Mint Julep. Only requiring four main ingredients, the Mint Julep became the official cocktail of the Kentucky Derby in 1938 and can be enjoyed at Derby parties everywhere.

Kroger has a long-standing history involving the Kentucky Derby. Since 1987, Kroger’s master floral designers have crafted the “Garland of Roses,” the prize given to the winning thoroughbred at the Derby. Every year, hundreds of people gather at a Louisville Kroger store to watch one of the world’s most-recognized floral arrangements take shape.

It takes five master florists and many volunteers approximately seven hours to create the garland, which measures 122 inches long by 22 inches wide, weighs 40 pounds and contains more than 400 Rainforest Alliance Certified “Freedom” Roses. The roses are hand-selected and individually sewn into the backing, each with its own vial of water to keep it fresh. The finished garland gets a police escort to Churchill Downs, where it is displayed for viewing and guarded by the U.S. Navy until it is presented to the winning horse and jockey.

For additional Derby-themed products and savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Source: Kroger

More Eat & Drink News

Email