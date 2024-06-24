Williamson County Fair Opens Online Entries

The Williamson County Fair is excited to announce entries for competitive events are now being accepted online. With over 100 competitive events to enter, there are endless possibilities to showcase your unique talent! Participants are invited to register in a collection of categories including Agriculture, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, Livestock, Youth, Pageants and the Sing Your Heart Out Vocal Competition.

The 2024 Fair is set to return to the Williamson County AgExpo Park Friday, August 2 through Saturday, August 10, in anticipation of its 20th anniversary.

New competitive event categories for the 2024 Fair include wood burning, tablescapes, a vintage recipe baking contest and many more, in addition to the return of beloved competitions such as the Quilt Block Challenge and Fairest of the Fair Pageant.

“We’re thrilled to welcome local artisans, photographers, and bakers to show off their skills in any of our competitive events at this year’s Fair,” says Fair Chairman, Diane Giddens.

Online entries will remain open until July 19 for participants to submit entries online. The entry deadline for Livestock, Pageants, and Sing Your Heart Out vocal competition is extended until July 26.

All competitive events are open to Williamson County residents and several may be entered by residents of adjoining counties. Detailed entry requirements, including pre-entry and drop-off dates as well as information about premiums, can be found in the catalog available at www.williamsoncountyfair.org. For inquiries, please contact the chairman listed under each division.

Aspiring vocalists are encouraged to participate in the beloved Sing Your Heart Out vocal competition, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. A preliminary competition is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, leading to a final competition on the Nissan Stage at the fairgrounds Tuesday, August 6. Pageants and Baby & Toddler contests will also take place at the Performing Arts Center, however, the contests will be held a week before the fair on Sunday, July 28.

“We’re constantly amazed by the talent we see each year, and look forward to receiving entries from all ages to celebrate our community’s creativity and craftsmanship,” says Giddens.

For more information and to register for a competitive event, please visit the official competitive events page here.

