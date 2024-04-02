Williamson County Casa Announces 2024 Voices for Children Event

Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will host its 13th annual Voices for Children fundraiser, “Making a World of Difference in a Child’s Life”, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company on April 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee.

This year’s theme is “Making a World of Difference in a Child’s Life”. Guests will be invited to “travel” around the world by enjoying a variety of food tastings, music opportunities, a silent and a live auction. The evening will raise significant funds for the local nonprofit’s programs and its mission to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the county’s court system.

To follow up its unique theme this year, CASA is excited to bestow its highest honor of the Elizabeth Jewell Outstanding Service Award to A Vintage Affair.

“As we join together to celebrate this year, we extend a heartfelt thanks to A Vintage Affair and the legacy of Ralph Drury for all that they have done in Williamson County to support women and children in need,” shared Stuart Tutler, executive director for Williamson County CASA. “Their ongoing generosity has helped us reach more families than ever before.”

This honoree is unique in that it is an entity rather than an individual. The organization was established by Ralph Drury almost 25 years ago to support women and children in need in Williamson County. His legacy lives on through an excellent board of directors led by Ralph’s daughter, Carrie Drury. The organization has given more than a million dollars to nonprofits in Williamson County that support the mission of A Vintage Affair.

The proceeds raised at Voices for Children go directly toward the Court Appointed Special Advocate program in Williamson County. CASA’s mission is to be the voice for abused and neglected children going through the juvenile court system and to see every child in a safe and permanent home.

Tickets are available for purchase at williamsoncountycasa.org. For more information, call Courtney Watson at 615.591.2699 ext 2.