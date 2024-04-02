OBITUARY: Iris Jean Ezell Durham

Iris Jean Ezell Durham, age 93 of Spring Hill, TN passed away April 1, 2024.

Born in Lawrence County, TN where she was one of ten children.

Mrs. Durham loved music and grew up singing and enjoying music with her family. Later after marriage, she and her husband C.H. started their own gospel group with some of their children called The Durham Family in the early 70’s.

Preceded in death by husband, Conley Harrison Durham; son, Donald Harrison Durham; parents, William Robert and Beatrice Jenkins Ezell; brothers, Clayton Ezell and Etral Ezell; sister, Kerene Box, Mina Bell Gilespie, Thelma Elliott, Vella B. Gilespie and Reva Lee.

Survived by: daughters, Martha Groves, Patricia (Pam Hunter) Durham and Wanda (Tommy) Beard; brother, Laris (Dot) Ezell; sister, Arlene Richardson; grandchildren, Jase Groves and Robin Kelley; great-grandchildren, Tracie (Seth) Martin, Blake (Sara) Bennett, Trey Plemons, Kody (Morgan Martin) Groves, Josh Plemons and Jasper Kelley; great-great-grandchildren, Gage Lawry, Kenzlie Lawry, Kasey Bennett and Annie Bennett; special friend like a daughter, Terri Smithson and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson and Bobby Bennett officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

