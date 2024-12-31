Williamson County Seeks Support for Local Infrastructure Funding Initiative

Williamson, Inc., in partnership with the Williamson County Mayor’s Office, has launched a countywide campaign to support legislation allowing counties to retain 50% of real estate transfer taxes collected locally. The proposal, unanimously supported by Williamson County’s Board of Commissioners, would direct millions of dollars annually to infrastructure improvements without increasing taxes or fees for residents.

Currently, all real estate transfer tax revenue—37 cents per $100 of property transfers—is sent to the State of Tennessee. If passed, this legislation would enable Williamson County to retain half of those funds, amounting to an estimated average of $14 million annually. Forty percent of these funds would be earmarked for transportation infrastructure, including widening I-65 and improving the Moores Lane interchange.

“Efficient roads are vital to Williamson County, connecting our businesses, families, and communities,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. “Retaining a portion of the real estate transfer taxes locally allows us to invest in critical infrastructure projects like widening I-65 and improving the Moores Lane interchange—without raising taxes or fees. This initiative empowers Tennessee’s local communities and represents a meaningful step toward ensuring safe and reliable roads for residents and businesses alike. I encourage you to show your support by signing on and lending your voice to this effort.”

Williamson, Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen highlighted the collaborative nature of the initiative. “This partnership with the Mayor’s Office reflects our shared commitment to the long-term prosperity of Williamson County. By keeping local dollars local, we can address critical infrastructure needs, improve commutes for employees, and ensure our businesses can continue to thrive.”

Williamson, Inc. is leading efforts to gather 2,000 signatures and additional correspondence from residents and businesses by January 1, 2025. This broad base of support will be presented to state legislators early in the new year.

For more information and to sign your name in support of this initiative, visit www.williamsonchamber.com/KeepItLocalTN.

