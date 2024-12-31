Alleged Meat Thief Arrested in Mt. Juliet

December 31, 2024 – On Monday afternoon, Mt. Juliet Police Department license plate readers alerted officers to a vehicle with a stolen tag that they intercepted at Publix on S. Mt. Juliet Rd, where the offender was actively shoplifting. The tag was stolen from Williamson County on 12/23.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of a 48-year-old Nashville woman who confessed to stealing meat from local stores, including Publix and Kroger, on multiple dates (12/23, 12/27, 12/29, and today).

She allegedly shoplifted over $110 worth of meat during her most recent visit and was found in possession of methamphetamine. Police say she and her boyfriend reportedly sell stolen meat for profit in Nashville.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: MJPD

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email