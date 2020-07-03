Where to Enjoy Frozen Custard in Williamson County

What is Custard?
Similar to ice cream, frozen custard is made with eggs in addition to cream and sugar. Ice cream vendors, Archie and Elton Kohr, invented frozen custard on Coney Island, New York in 1919 when they found that adding egg yolks to ice cream created a smoother texture and helped the ice cream stay cold longer.
1. Culver’s
Opening their first location in 1984, Culver’s combines the favorites of owners, Craig and Lea Culver – burgers and their favorite frozen treat, custard. Their menu also includes batter fried cod, fried chicken, jumbo shrimp, onion rings, fries, soup, and salads. Each day features a new flavor of custard. Culver’s currently has two Williamson County locations in Franklin and Spring Hill.
3400 Mallory Lane
Franklin, TN
615-224-9811
3016 Belshire Village Dr
Spring Hill, TN 37174
615-302-8680
2. Rita’s Italian Ice
Rita’s is the largest franchise of Italian Ice but you’ll also find custard on their menu. After a short hiatus from their menu, custard is now back with even more flavors. Some of the customer favorites include cookies n’ cream, iced coffee, and mint chocolate chip.
7171 Nolensville Pike
Nolensville, TN
615-776-2100
3. HWY 55
With beginnings in North Carolina, HWY 55 Burgers boast the all-American diner experience with everything made from scratch including the custard. You can choose from the assortment of toppings ranging from brownie bites, cookie dough, peanut butter cups, and more. Their custard menu includes an item called the concrete which includes three scoops of custard mixed with your favorite toppings.
2041 Wall Street
Spring Hill, TN
615-241-1003
7240 Nolensville Rd
37135 Nolensville, TN
(615) 283-3264
4. BurgerFi
BurgerFi offers a menu of burgers, hotdogs, onion rings, fries, and custard. Burger Fi offers unique flavors like red velvet and key lime pie. They also have custard cups with your choice of toppings.
7010 Executive Drive
Brentwood, TN
629-888-4528
5. Whits Frozen Custard
Located in Berry Farms in Franklin, Whit’s Frozen Custard is made daily with just three flavors offered each day – vanilla, chocolate, and a specialty Whit’s flavor. However, there are endless flavor possibilities when you consider all of the combinations available with their toppings of fruit, nuts, and candies.
4020 Hughes Crossing
Franklin, TN
615-472-8774
6. Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard has always been fanatical about custard and has served it with pride since March 19, 1986. For more than three decades, only the freshest ingredients have been used for a frozen custard experience you can’t get anywhere else.
4941 Main Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(615) 302-3540