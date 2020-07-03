Where to Enjoy Frozen Custard in Williamson County

3. HWY 55

With beginnings in North Carolina, HWY 55 Burgers boast the all-American diner experience with everything made from scratch including the custard. You can choose from the assortment of toppings ranging from brownie bites, cookie dough, peanut butter cups, and more. Their custard menu includes an item called the concrete which includes three scoops of custard mixed with your favorite toppings.

Hwy 55 Burgers

2041 Wall Street

Spring Hill, TN

615-241-1003

HWY 55 (Nolensville)

7240 Nolensville Rd

37135 Nolensville, TN

(615) 283-3264