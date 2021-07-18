Photo of the Day: July 18, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
photo of the day from Jaxson Lucca Alexander
photo by Jaxson Lucca Alexander

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Enjoying ice cream at Franklin’s Main Street Festival, submitted by Jaxson Lucca Alexander. The Main Street Festival continues today, Sunday, July 18, 10am – 6pm.

More photos from Main Street Festival here.

What You Will Find at Main Street Festival 

  • More than 150 artisans and craftspeople will showcase their work giving festival-goers access to shop and experience unique local, regional, national and even international crafts.
  • Festival fans will find the return of many treasured experiences including the popular KidsZone presented by Grace Chapel featuring children’s activities, games, arts and crafts. Furry friends are also welcome with the return of Mutts on Main PetZone presented by MARS Petcare featuring pet photo stations, activities and promotions along with onsite pet adoptions through the Williamson County Animal Shelter.
  • The food area for the 2021 festival has expanded into two sections on 3rd Avenue N. and 2nd Avenue S. to allow for an enhanced food menu, an increase in cold snacks and beverages, and expanded spacing between food stations.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here