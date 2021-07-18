Photo of the Day: July 18, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Enjoying ice cream at Franklin’s Main Street Festival, submitted by Jaxson Lucca Alexander. The Main Street Festival continues today, Sunday, July 18, 10am – 6pm.

More photos from Main Street Festival here.

What You Will Find at Main Street Festival

More than 150 artisans and craftspeople will showcase their work giving festival-goers access to shop and experience unique local, regional, national and even international crafts.

Festival fans will find the return of many treasured experiences including the popular KidsZone presented by Grace Chapel featuring children’s activities, games, arts and crafts. Furry friends are also welcome with the return of Mutts on Main PetZone presented by MARS Petcare featuring pet photo stations, activities and promotions along with onsite pet adoptions through the Williamson County Animal Shelter.

The food area for the 2021 festival has expanded into two sections on 3rd Avenue N. and 2nd Avenue S. to allow for an enhanced food menu, an increase in cold snacks and beverages, and expanded spacing between food stations.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.