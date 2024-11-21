Weekend Weather – Wind Chills, Frost, Much Cooler

The forecast is a preview of winter this weekend as gusty winds and cool temperatures settle in. There is also a chance of frost this weekend for those with sensitive vegetation.

The long term into your holidays looks slightly wet with cooler temperatures returning on Tuesday and a chance of a light freeze that weekend.

Those planning on getting in the air this weekend for holiday travel should be aware of the situation out west brewing and plan for delays accordingly.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51. West northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. West northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email