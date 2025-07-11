7/11/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Likely Today

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast

Chance Showers and Thunderstorms in Williamson County

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, where we are experiencing Chance Showers and Thunderstorms. The temperature stands at 91°F, with a high of 92°F and a low of 72°F. Humidity is at 45%, creating a warm and somewhat sticky atmosphere. Wind conditions are calm, which means there is no cooling effect from the breeze.

Weather Changes Coming

Although the temperature will stay close to 91°F, the expected showers and thunderstorms will bring increases in humidity, making it feel heavier outside. Therefore, even without wind, the muggy conditions may lead to a discomfort for some, especially if you are outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, the Chance Showers and Thunderstorms may continue sporadically. Expect temperatures to drop slightly overnight, settling around 72°F. Despite this drop, the humidity will remain, so it could still feel warm during the night. Be prepared for potential rain if you’re planning to be outside.

Williamson County, TN
July 11, 2025
91°
H:92°
L:72°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph SW
humidity icon
Humidity
45%
cloud-rain icon
Conditions
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
72°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
sun icon
94°
|
72°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
93°
|
71°
Mostly Sunny then Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Monday
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
72°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
72°
Patchy Fog then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
74°
Slight Chance Rain Showers then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

