7/11/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Likely Today

Chance Showers and Thunderstorms in Williamson County

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, where we are experiencing Chance Showers and Thunderstorms. The temperature stands at 91°F, with a high of 92°F and a low of 72°F. Humidity is at 45%, creating a warm and somewhat sticky atmosphere. Wind conditions are calm, which means there is no cooling effect from the breeze.

Weather Changes Coming

Although the temperature will stay close to 91°F, the expected showers and thunderstorms will bring increases in humidity, making it feel heavier outside. Therefore, even without wind, the muggy conditions may lead to a discomfort for some, especially if you are outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, the Chance Showers and Thunderstorms may continue sporadically. Expect temperatures to drop slightly overnight, settling around 72°F. Despite this drop, the humidity will remain, so it could still feel warm during the night. Be prepared for potential rain if you’re planning to be outside.