WEATHER 7-10-11-2023 Nice and Sunny

Nice start to the week, enjoy it, because the heat indexes will return as will those pesky 50/50 chances of afternoon storms by mid-week.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph.