WEATHER 7-10-11-2023 Nice and Sunny

By
Clark Shelton
-

Nice start to the week, enjoy it, because the heat indexes will return as will those pesky 50/50 chances of afternoon storms by mid-week.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
