New Music this Week-July 10, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Frank Ray
Frank Ray today releases his most unique body of work yet – his self-titled debut label album Frank Ray.“Country has always been the music that’s closest to my heart. It’s always been like my comfort food for my soul,” says Ray. “With that said, it’s also been fun to incorporate different elements of who I am into this new music. This project stays true to my heritage and upbringing, fusing a Latin flair, cool and funky arrangements, Classic Rock and R&B grooves alongside 90s Country inspired barstool songs. And there are definitely some high-energy party anthems to boot!”
2Brei Carter
Country singer-songwriter Brei Carter’s jovial pop-country anthem “Straight Up Country Crazy” is proving to be popular among her fans. “Country isn’t just a place, it’s a state of mind,” says Carter. “It’s where sanity rides shotgun with a little bit of crazy, beatin’ the dust off life’s dirt road. This is what I call straight up country crazy. It’s a movement of freedom!”
3Mipso
North Carolina based indie-Americana folk quartet Mipso share splashy, 60s surf rock-inspired track “The Numbers” out now. The band’s propulsive sixth studio album Book of Fools, is due out August 25. See the band perform at Basement East on October 26.
4Wyatt Ellis
14-year-old bluegrass phenom Wyatt Ellis today released his much-anticipated debut single, “Grassy Cove,” a mandolin-driven instrumental featuring critically-acclaimed performer Sierra Hull. The song, co-written by Ellis and Hull, is the first from an upcoming album set to be released on Ellis’ Knee-High Records.
7Taylor Swift
It’s finally here. Taylor’s version of Speak Now is available, the album she announced when on tour at Nissan Stadium in May. The album has the original 14 tracks with two bonus tracks-“Ours” and “Superman” released in 2010.
