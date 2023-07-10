New Music this Week-July 10, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo byJoseph Llanes

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Frank Ray

photo byJoseph Llanes

Frank Ray today releases his most unique body of work yet – his self-titled debut label album Frank Ray.“Country has always been the music that’s closest to my heart. It’s always been like my comfort food for my soul,” says Ray. “With that said, it’s also been fun to incorporate different elements of who I am into this new music. This project stays true to my heritage and upbringing, fusing a Latin flair, cool and funky arrangements, Classic Rock and R&B grooves alongside 90s Country inspired barstool songs. And there are definitely some high-energy party anthems to boot!”

Take a listen here. 

2Brei Carter

photo by Karl Weidemann

Country singer-songwriter Brei Carter’s jovial pop-country anthem “Straight Up Country Crazy” is proving to be popular among her fans. “Country isn’t just a place, it’s a state of mind,” says Carter. “It’s where sanity rides shotgun with a little bit of crazy, beatin’ the dust off life’s dirt road. This is what I call straight up country crazy. It’s a movement of freedom!”

Take a listen here. 

3Mipso

photo by Calli Westra

North Carolina based indie-Americana folk quartet Mipso share splashy, 60s surf rock-inspired track “The Numbers” out now. The band’s propulsive sixth studio album Book of Fools, is due out August 25. See the band perform at Basement East on October 26.

Take a listen here. 

4Wyatt Ellis

photo byJoseph Cash

14-year-old bluegrass phenom Wyatt Ellis today released his much-anticipated debut single, “Grassy Cove,” a mandolin-driven instrumental featuring critically-acclaimed performer Sierra Hull. The song, co-written by Ellis and Hull, is the first from an upcoming album set to be released on Ellis’ Knee-High Records.

Take a listen here. 

5Miles Miller

photo from Miles Miller
Acclaimed musician Miles Miller’s anticipated debut album, Solid Goldis out now. Produced by Sturgill Simpson and recorded over three days in Nashville, the new album is already receiving critical attention.
Take a listen here. 

6Diamond Rio

photo by Robby Klein
Diamond Rio is thrilled to announce the release of their latest video and song, “The Kick.”The highly anticipated instrumental track not only showcases the Grammy award-winning band’s talents, but also signifies a new chapter in their distinguished career with the introduction of two new bandmates. After a remarkable 33-year journey, the band bid farewell to retiring members, Brian Prout and Gene Johnson, and welcomes new bandmates, Carson McKee (fiddle/harmony vocals) and Micah Schweinsberg (drums).
Take a listen here. 

7Taylor Swift

“The Eras Tour” by Taylor Swift is held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on May 5, 2023. Photo by Jessie Rogers

It’s finally here. Taylor’s version of Speak Now is available, the album she announced when on tour at Nissan Stadium in May. The album has the original 14 tracks with two bonus tracks-“Ours” and “Superman” released in 2010.

Take a listen here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

