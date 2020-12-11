WCSO Looking for Teenager Armed with Stolen Guns

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators continue to look for a Franklin, TN teenager who is armed with stolen guns. Trey Mosley, 16, stole the guns from a home in his neighborhood and fled in a white or silver four door sedan yesterday afternoon.

He’s described as being tall and thin, about 5’10”, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was believed to be wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Mosley is now facing charges of aggravated robbery and theft over $1,000.

The teenager was in Department of Human Services (DCS) custody and was home on a trial visit yesterday. If you see Trey Mosley or have any information about him, call 911.