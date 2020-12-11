Construction Worker Killed in Jobsite Accident

Franklin, TN – A construction worker was killed in a construction site accident Friday morning. The incident occurred just before 7 AM at a commercial construction site on Hospitality Dr., where a self-storage facility is being built. According to Franklin Fire Captain Jose Periut, the worker was struck and killed during the operation of a concrete pump truck.

Franklin Fire and Police, and Williamson Medical Center EMS were dispatched to the location at 6:44 AM. Periut said the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.