WCS Students Named to Mid-State Choir

Dozens of WCS students are showing their musical talents and earning spots in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) Mid-State Choirs.

The All-State Choir students will be announced at a later date.

Congratulations to the following students:

Brentwood High

Ellie Badgett: Freshmen Alto, Freshmen SATB

Brandon Beng: Bass 1, Mid-State TTBB

Caroline Conte: Alto 1, Mid-State SSAA

Elise Froehler: Freshmen Soprano, Freshmen SSAA

Vivian Hirst: Soprano 1, Mid-State SSAA

Caroline Kunkel: Soprano 1, Mid-State SSAA

Sydney Loyd: Alto 1, Mid-State SSAA

Michelle Qiu: Alto 1, Mid-State SSAA

Ella Saliba: Soprano 1, Mid-State SATB

Catherine Tamayo: Soprano 1, Mid-State SSAA

Macey Wade: Soprano 2, Mis-State SSAA

Centennial High

Nassim Akbari: Freshmen Soprano, Freshmen SSAA

Kyle Bruki: Bass 2, Mid-State TTBB

Graeme Cadaret: Tenor 2, Mid-State TTBB

Zachary Cooper: Freshmen Tenor, Freshmen SATB

Reagan Gentile: Soprano 2, Mid-State SSAA

Sydney Hoover: Soprano 1, Mid-State SATB

Sivani Kasibhotia: Alto 1, Mid-State SSAA

Abigail Levy: Freshmen Soprano, Freshmen SATB

Savannah Meinert: Freshmen Soprano, Freshmen SATB

David Moore: Bass 2, Mid-State SATB

Natalie Peterson Lopes: Alto 2, Mid-State SATB

Lucca Silva: Tenor 2, Mid-State TTBB

Grace Andrea Tabscott: Alto 1, Mid-State SSAA

Riley Tuttle: Tenor 1, Mid-State TTBB

Kyle Varenkamp: Freshmen Bass, Freshmen SATB

Nicole Varenkamp: Alto 2, Mid-State SATB

Nicholas Youngstead: Bass 1, Mid-State TTBB

Franklin High

Asha Henshaw: Alto 1, Mid-State SSAA

Jade Horne: Freshmen Soprano, Freshmen SATB

Molly Pope: Alto 2, Mid-State SSAA

Independence High

Madison Burnett: Freshmen Alto, Freshment SATB

Devin Dismukes: Bass 2, Mid-State SATB

Emily Dobberfuhl: Freshmen Alto, Freshmen SATB

Parks Garner: Bass 2, Mid-State SATB

Andrew Gentilcore: Bass 1, Mid-State TTBB

Sarah Hoverson: Freshmen ALto, Freshmen SATB

Nicholas Perrone: Tenor 2, Mid-State SATB

Elizabeth Riley: Alto 2, Mid-State SSAA

Isabella Sanders: Freshmen Alto, Freshmen SSAA

Nolensville High

Grayson Graham: Bass 1, Mid-State SATB

Isabella Wickham: Soprano 1, Mid-State SSAA

Page High

Sarah Carneal: Freshmen Soprano, Freshmen SATB

Katelyn Osburn: Freshmen Soprano, Freshmen SATB

Riley Osburn: Freshmen ALto, Freshmen SATB

Daniel Pontow: Freshmen Bass, Freshmen SATB

Katie Seaman: Freshmen Soprano, Freshmen SATB

Sarah Seaman: Freshment Soprano, Freshmen SSAA

Sara Yamada: Soprano 1, Mid-State SSAA

Ravenwood High

Julia Biskner: Soprano 1, Mid-State SSAA

Christopher Campbell: Bass 2, Mid-State TTBB

Faith Dengate: Bass 2, Mid-State TTBB

Sullivan Dickerson: Alto 2, Mid-State SSAA

Mark Dovgalyuk: Bass 2, Mid-State TTBB

Brynn Gianatassio: Soprano 2, Mid-State SSAA

Nathan Jessop: Tenor 2, Mid-State SATB

Trisha Mazumdar: Soprano 2, Mid-State SATB

Caroline Meyer: Alto 1, Mid-State SSAA

Ella Miller: Alto 1, Mid-State SSAA

Natalie Porter: Soprano 2, Mid-State SSAA

Mason Risser: Tenor 1, Mid-State SATB

Raleigh Risser: Freshmen Soprano, Freshmen SATB

Walker Risser: Tenor 1, Mid-State TTBB

Adison Rogers: Freshmen Alto, Freshmen SSAA

Alexis Russell: Freshmen Soprano, Freshmen SATB

Aidan Schacht: Tenopr 2, Mid-State SATB

Madeline Thomas: Alto 1, Mid-State SATB

Grady Vasilevskis: Bass 1, Mid-State TTBB

Jasper Vasilevskis: Tenor 1, Mid-State TTBB

Summit High