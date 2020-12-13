WCSO Has Armed Teenager with Stolen Guns in Custody

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators Saturday night have a Franklin, TN teenager in custody and have recovered the guns he stole. Trey Mosley, 16, stole an AR 15 rifle and a handgun from a home in his neighborhood last Thursday. He fled with an unidentified person in a light colored car.

Mosley was taken into custody Saturday afternoon outside a home in Columbia, TN. It was a joint effort with assistance from the Columbia Police Department and Franklin Police Department that led to the arrest and recovery of the stolen guns.

The teenager had been home on a trial visit this week after being in the custody of the Department of Human Services (DCS). He faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft.

A second suspect was also arrested today by Columbia Police. Antonio Forrest, 19, of Franklin, TN is in custody in Maury County. He also has charges pending in Williamson County.