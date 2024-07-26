WCS Nurses Work to Keep Students Healthy

In WCS, a nurse is assigned to each school building to support the health needs of students.

School nurses will act within their scope of practice as a part of their nursing licenses to maintain the health of students in the building.

Here are a few updates and reminders:

Skyward

Please take note of this important law change: students cannot receive non-emergent medical care without parent/guardian consent. This may include but is not limited to cleaning and bandaging minor cuts or abrasions, providing an ice pack, and/or managing injuries. If a parent/guardian does NOT provide consent to treat, the nurse or any other school employee will only treat the student during a potentially life-threatening emergency.

The Consent to Treat Form must be completed in the Back-to-School Forms or as part of the New Student Enrollment Application. If you would like to change the consent indicated on the form, please email [email protected].

Student health information can be updated on the Health History Form in Skyward.

Immunizations

Families should ensure students are up-to-date with all required and recommended vaccines. An immunization record or medical/religious exemption is required for each new student before the first day of attendance. Students entering seventh grade need an updated immunization certificate verifying the administration of Tdap booster or exemption.

Families moving from out of state may make an online request for records to be transferred by the health department, or a healthcare provider can provide a Tennessee immunization certificate.

WCS Medical Authorization Form

The WCS Health Services page provides valuable information and resources for health during the school day. The Medical Authorization Form is required for the nurse to administer medication at school. Nurses do not administer medications without authorization.

Prescription medications and all procedure orders require a physician’s authorization before the school nurse can provide this service in the school setting.

The WCS Illness Guidelines are available for reference to help determine when a student should stay home due to illness.

If a child has a complex or chronic health condition, be sure to meet with the school nurse to discuss an individualized health plan. Some examples include severe allergies, diabetes, diagnosed asthma, cardiac conditions, catheterizations, tube feedings, adrenal insufficiency, cystic fibrosis, anxiety, ADHD/ADD and more.

All dietary restrictions and food-related health information for the cafeteria staff must be communicated directly to WCS Food Services.

Source: WCS

