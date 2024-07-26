Chipotle Announces New Beverage Lineup for Summer

July 22, 2024 —Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a new lineup of ready-to-drink beverage offerings, including poppi, Open Water, and Coke Zero. The new beverages are available now at all Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

In 1993, Chipotle disrupted the restaurant industry with the belief that food served fast did not need to be traditional fast food. Chipotle’s high-quality ingredients, classic culinary techniques, and chef-driven menu revolutionized casual dining in the U.S. Four years ago, Chipotle introduced the brand’s first national philanthropic product introduction: Beverages with Integrity. Chipotle proudly serves non-GMO, all-natural and certified organic Aguas Frescas and Lemonades from farmer-created Tractor Beverage Co., with five percent of Chipotle’s profits from its sale of these beverages being donated to causes that support farmers.

Better For You: Low And No Sugar Sodas

Now, with a continued focus on expanding its better for you beverage offering, Chipotle is partnering with a fellow innovator, poppi, culture’s favorite soda, to provide both Strawberry Lemon and Orange canned sodas at Chipotle restaurants nationwide. With only five grams of sugar and 25 calories or less per can, poppi combines real fruit and prebiotics to create delicious, refreshing sodas for guilt-free enjoyment.

Chipotle’s culinary team curated perfect entrée pairings for the new poppi offerings that complement the flavors of the restaurant’s real, fresh ingredients:

poppi Strawberry Lemon Chicken Salad with roasted chili-corn salsa, fajita veggies and chipotle-honey vinaigrette Tasting notes: The sweet strawberry and tangy lemon notes of poppi Strawberry Lemon enhance the freshness of the salad and complement the swicy flavor of Chipotle’s fan-favorite chipotle-honey vinaigrette.

poppi Orange Steak Quesadilla with sides of guac, cilantro-lime white rice and fresh tomato salsa Tasting notes: The savory adobo seasoning on Chipotle’s steak stands out when paired with the bright citrus flavor of poppi Orange.



Additionally, sugar conscious guests can now find bottled Coke Zero at Chipotle.

Better For The Planet: Aluminum Water Bottles

As a company committed to Cultivating a Better World, Chipotle is thrilled to partner with Open Water, a female-owned and LGBTQIA+ founded and led business, to remove plastic water bottles from its U.S. restaurants. In 2022, nearly 16 billion gallons of bottled water were sold in the U.S.* Now, fans can help Chipotle and Open Water drive meaningful change with Open Water’s recyclable, Climate Neutral certified, and reusable 16-ounce aluminum bottled water. A portion of Open Water’s revenue from its sales to Chipotle will be donated to regenerative agriculture projects that support the health of coastal waters. Chipotle is Open Water’s largest restaurant partner, bringing plastic free water bottles to nearly 3,500 restaurants nationwide.

“The perfect drink pairing can truly enhance the flavor of your go-to Chipotle meal,” said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing. “We’ve refreshed our ready-to-drink beverage assortment to complement our existing lineup and appeal to our guests’ love of unique flavors and sustainable, healthy mindsets.

Source: Chipotle

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email