WCS Coaches Recognized by TSSAA

Three WCS coaches have been recognized by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) for excellence in their roles.

From Brentwood High, coach Steve Brock is the TSSAA Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year. The team won the Class AAA overall team rankings in the most recent TSSAA Spring Fling tournament.

“I have been blessed to be part of an amazing coaching staff and student-athletes who have bought into the winning tradition of BHS track and field,” Brock said. “The support from the administration, the parents and the commitment to success by the kids keep this program going, and I am honored to just be a part of it.”

Also from Brentwood High, coach Kristen Young was named the TSSAA Boys Tennis Coach of the Year. Her team also won the State title during the TSSAA Spring Fling tournament.

“Being recognized as the TSSAA Coach of the Year for boys tennis is an honor,” said Young. “Being around such wonderful kids who are great tennis players and even better student-athletes was truly a blessing last season. To cap off winning both the boys and girls tennis Class AA State championships by being recognized by the TSSAA across all divisions is a tremendous distinction that I accept on behalf of my wonderful players.”

Independence High boys basketball coach Mark Wilkins helped lead the team to the school’s first State championship. He was named the TSSAA Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

“I am very honored to be named the TSSAA Boys Basketball Coach of the Year,” Wilkins said. “There are so many coaches around the State, so to be recognized within that group means a great deal. No coach has ever won this award without great players. I am thankful to have had a great team that was easy to coach.”

Source: WCS InFocus

